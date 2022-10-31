NASCAR Martinsville Auto Racing
Christopher Bell poses with the trophy in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va. He earned a spot in next week’s championship race with the win.

 Chuck Burton The Associated Press

Ross Chastain’s aggressive style hasn’t made a lot of friends in NASCAR’s top series. Now, he’ll be contending for a championship because of that approach.

Chastain pinned his Chevrolet against the outside wall of the 0.526-mile Martinsville Speedway and was sailing at some 70 mph faster than the rest of the field, careening from 10th place to fifth on the final lap to give Trackhouse Racing its first championship appearance.

