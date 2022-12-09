LOS ANGELES — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year, becoming the school’s first winner of the award since 2005 with his stellar debut season for the Trojans.
Williams received 32 of the 46 first-place votes and 117 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters to win the award presented by Regions Bank. The Heisman Trophy favorite finished well ahead of TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who came in second with six first-place votes and 64 points.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was third, with Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker in fourth and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett fifth.
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., the first repeat SEC Defensive Player of the Year, was the only non-quarterback in this year’s top eight vote-getters, finishing sixth after coming in fourth last season.
Stroud and Hooker got two first-place votes apiece, while one first-place vote each went to Bennett, Anderson and star running backs Bijan Robinson of Texas and Blake Corum of Michigan.
Louisville hires Jeff Brohm as football coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has hired Jeff Brohm as the new football coach.
The University of Louisville Athletic Association’s executive board approved a six-year contract on Thursday that will pay the former Purdue coach a base salary of $5 million next season with annual increases of $100,000, plus incentives.
Michigan’s Mazi Smith takes plea deal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Thursday, a week after he was charged with a felony for possessing a gun in his pickup truck without a concealed-weapon permit.
Smith’s record will be scrubbed clean if stays out of trouble for a certain period of time, which is a common offer for young people with no past criminal activity.
Smith, 21, was stopped for speeding on Oct. 7 and found to have a handgun and ammunition but not a concealed-pistol permit, Ann Arbor police said.
District to pay $5M over teen’s death
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A Washington school district will pay $5.25 million to the family of a high school student who died from a heart attack that happened during a 2018 football practice.
Allen Harris, 16, was participating in a conditioning practice on an “exceptionally hot” July 24 when he collapsed and suffered a seizure after completing sets of sprints, The Seattle Times reported.
Chiefs add veteran Williams to 53-man roster
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs promoted veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams to their 53-man roster on Thursday and there’s a chance the longtime Baltimore Ravens run-stopper will play when they visit the Denver Broncos this weekend.
The Chiefs waived defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth earlier this week. That created an opening on the roster for Williams, who was signed to their practice squad on Nov. 30 and has spent the past week-plus learning the playbook.
BASKETBALL
Holden lifts No. 25 Ohio State at buzzer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Rutgers, 67-66, on Thursday night.
Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go. Bruce Thornton made a pair of free throws to pull the Buckeyes within one with five seconds left, and Caleb McConnell then made of one of two for Rutgers.
Adebayo, Butler lift Heat over Clippers
MIAMI — Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 26 points and the Miami Heat held off the Los Angeles Clippers, 115-110, on Thursday night.
Tyler Herro scored 19 and Caleb Martin finished with 17 for the Heat. Butler scored Miami’s final eight points.
BASEBALL
Dodgers sign OF Heyward to minor league deal
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor league deal on Thursday and invited him to spring training. The 33-year-old was released by the Chicago Cubs earlier this offseason.
Heyward, who was injured at times last season, put up the worst offensive numbers of his career, batting .204 and with 10 RBIs and one home run in 137 plate appearances. However, he’s a valuable defender in the outfield.
Mets, Quintana agree to 2-year deal
SAN DIEGO — The New York Mets and José Quintana agreed to a $26 million, two-year contract on Wednesday, adding another veteran arm to the team’s rotation.
Quintana played for Pittsburgh and St. Louis last season, going 6-7 with a 2.93 ERA in 32 starts. The left-hander was terrific after he was traded to the Cardinals in August, posting a 2.01 ERA in 12 appearances for the NL Central champions.
