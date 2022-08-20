LOS ANGELES — Vanessa Bryant testified Friday that she was only beginning to grieve the loss of her husband, basketball star Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna when she was faced with the fresh horror of learning that sheriff’s deputies and firefighters had shot and shared photos of their bodies at the site of the helicopter crash that killed them. “I felt like I wanted to run, run down the block and scream,” she said, her tears turning to sobs and her voice quickening. “It was like the feeling of wanting to run down a pier and jump into the water. The problem is I can’t escape. I can’t escape my body.” During her three hours on the witness stand in a Los Angeles federal court, where she is suing LA County for invasion of privacy over the pictures, Bryant said she had fought to get through both public and private memorials for her loved ones and seven others who were killed Jan. 26, 2020, and thought she was ready to really begin the grieving process about a month later. She was with friends and her surviving daughters, and holding her 7-month-old baby, when she received a call about a Los Angeles Times story on the crash-site photos.
Charlene Curtis, coaching pioneer, dies at 67
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Charlene Curtis, the first Black women's head basketball coach in the ACC, died Thursday after a battle with cancer, the conference said. She was 67. Curtis was the head coach at Wake Forest from 1997-2004, after head coaching stops at Radford and Temple, where she also was the first African-American head women's basketball coach.
Urban Meyer back on Fox’s pregame show
LOS ANGELES — Urban Meyer is returning to Fox's "Big Noon Saturday" college football pregame show after his NFL coaching career lasted less than one full season. Fox announced Friday that Meyer would rejoin the show that he was part of in its first two seasons. After resigning as Ohio State's coach after the 2018 season, Meyer worked as analyst for the Los Angeles-based studio show in 2019 and 2020.
White Sox add veteran shortstop Andrus
CLEVELAND — The Chicago White Sox signed Elvis Andrus for the remainder of the season on Friday, adding a veteran shortstop with All-Star Tim Anderson sidelined by a finger injury. Andrus, who turns 34 next week, recently cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics. Andrus gives the White Sox experience with Anderson expected to be out until late September after having surgery for a torn ligament in his left middle finger on Aug. 11.
Braves outfielder Ozuna arrested for DUI
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Ozuna spoke to reporters for 18 seconds before the game against the Houston Astros. He made a statement, but didn’t take any questions.
Votto expected to be ready for next season
PITTSBURGH — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto had surgery Friday to repair his left rotator cuff and bicep. The team said Votto should be able to participate in spring training and be ready for the 2023 season. Votto was placed on the 60-day injured list before Cincinnati opened a three-game set at Pittsburgh. Infielder Mike Moustakas was activated from the injured list, and infielder Donovan Solano was transferred from the paternity list to the restricted list.
Rockies’ Senzatela to miss rest of season
DENVER — Colorado Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee, manager Bud Black said Friday. Senzatela was hurt during his start Thursday at St. Louis. Senzatela, who’s in the first season of a five-year, $50 million contract, went 3-7 with a 5.07 ERA in 19 starts this season. He is 39-42 with a 4.88 ERA in six seasons, all with Colorado.
Mark DeRosa named U.S. manager for WBC
CARY, N.C. — Former major leaguer Mark DeRosa has been named Team USA manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. USA Baseball, based in Cary, North Carolina, announced the appointment Friday. DeRosa’s professional coaching debut puts him in charge of the defending world champions next spring. The U.S. won the title in 2017, beating Puerto Rico 8-0 in the title game at Dodger Stadium. AUTO RACING
Castroneves signs IndyCar extension
ADISON, Ill. — There was no chance Meyer Shank Racing would risk four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves making history with another team. Curtailing that possibility, the team announced a one-year contract extension Friday that will bring Castroneves back for a 26th full IndyCar season. Castroneves won his fourth 500 in 2021 driving a part-time schedule for MSR as Castroneves was desperately fighting off a forced slide toward retirement.
