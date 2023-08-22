Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will serve a three-game suspension to start this season as part of self-imposed penalties for NCAA recruiting infractions.
The suspension announced Monday will take Harbaugh off the sideline for the second-ranked Wolverines’ home games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. He will be permitted to coach the team during the week, as per NCAA rules.
“While the ongoing NCAA matter continues through the NCAA process, today’s announcement is our way of addressing mistakes that our department has agreed to in an attempt to further that process,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We will continue to support coach Harbaugh, his staff, and our outstanding student-athletes. Per the NCAA’s guidelines, we cannot comment further until the matter is resolved.”
Michigan said interim coaching appointments would be announced at a later date.
“I will continue to do what I always do and what I always tell our players and my kids at home, ‘Don’t get bitter, get better,’” Harbaugh said in a statement.
The Wolverines are coming off its second straight Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance under Harbaugh, who is 74-25 in eight seasons at his alma mater.
Colts give Taylor permission to seek trade
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have given disgruntled running back Jonathan Taylor permission to find a trade partner, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.
The person requested anonymity because it has not been released publicly.
Just two days earlier Shane Steichen told reporters Taylor would rejoin the team Sunday following an excused absence to tend to a personal matter. Then on Sunday, Steichen said Taylor would travel with the Colts to Philadelphia, where the teams will hold a joint practice Tuesday before playing their preseason finales Thursday.
Dolphins QB White in concussion protocol
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Mike White is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after team staff members noticed “irregularities” during Saturday’s preseason game at the Houston Texans, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. White entered the game for a series in the third quarter when Skylar Thompson was taken to the sideline to be evaluated for an injury.
BASEBALL
Mets minor leaguer suspended 56 games
NEW YORK — Mets minor league infielder Cristopher Larez was suspended Monday for 56 games under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.
The 17-year-old Venezuelan agreed in January to a minor league contract with a $1.4 million signing bonus. He hit .274 with one homer, 13 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 12 chances in 24 games at the Dominican Summer League.
Cuban Little League coach goes missing
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A coach with Cuba’s first-ever Little League World Series team has gone missing, a tournament official said Monday.
Bayamo Little League coach Jose Perez left the Little League International Grove late Saturday night and did not return, Little League International spokesperson Kevin Fountain said.
TENNIS
Halep dropped from U.S. Open field
NEW YORK — Simona Halep was dropped from the U.S. Open field on Monday because of a provisional doping suspension.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced that Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player, “was automatically withdrawn” when the tournament’s qualifying draw was held.
TRACK & FIELD
Richardson wins wild 100 meters at worlds
BUDAPEST, Hungary — American Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100-meter world title Monday, outsprinting a star-studded field to take a gold medal two years after a positive marijuana test derailed her Olympic dreams.
Running on the far outside in Lane 9, Richardson finished in 10.65 seconds to match the year’s best time and set the world-championship record. She beat Jamaicans Shericka Jackson by .07 seconds and five-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .12.
HORSE RACING
Colt trained by Bob Baffert dies of laminitis
LOS ANGELES — Cave Rock, runner-up in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and trained by Bob Baffert, has died from complications of laminitis that developed after surgery in July.
The 3-year-old colt who died Friday had not raced since last year’s Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland.