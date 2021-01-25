Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 14 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks, 129-115, on Sunday night in Milwaukee to snap a two-game losing streak.
Antetokounmpo had eight assists, finishing two shy of a triple-double.
Bobby Portis added 21 points, and Khris Middleton had 19 for Milwaukee.
De’Andre Hunter led Atlanta with a career-high 33 points. John Collins had 30 points, but the short-handed Hawks saw their three-game winning streak end.
The Hawks were without two key starters, leading scorer Trae Young (back spasms) and center Clint Capela (sore right hand). Rajon Rondo replaced Young in the starting lineup. Rookie center Onyeka Okongwu made his first career start.
The Bucks outscored the Hawks in the paint 60-30 and had a 51-38 advantage in rebounds.
Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce called a timeout after Milwaukee took a 9-2 lead. The substitution of Solomon Hill for Okongwu didn’t help as the Bucks quickly extended the lead to 10 points at 16-6.
Milwaukee’s lead was 24 points at 58-36 in the second quarter.
The Hawks narrowed the deficit in the third period.
Okongwu’s block of a shot by Bobby Portis set up Hunter’s apparent 46-foot 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to end the third period. Following a lengthy review, officials ruled the shot came after time expired, leaving the Bucks with a 94-83 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Spurs 121, Wizards 101 (OT) — At San Antonio: Patty Mills scored 21 points, Lonnie Walker IV added 16 and San Antonio used its depth to beat Washington in the Wizards’ first game in two weeks. The Wizards had their previous six games postponed because they did not have enough eligible players due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Washington was playing for the first time since Jan. 11, when it beat the visiting Phoenix Suns 128-107.
Clippers 108, Thunder 101 — At Los Angeles: Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and Los Angeles earned its seventh consecutive victory and second straight over the Thunder. Serge Ibaka added 17 points. At 13-4, the Clippers are tied with the Lakers for the best record in the NBA. Leonard also had nine rebounds and eight assists. He had 31 points in a 14-point victory over the Thunder on Friday night.
Raptors 107, Pacers 102 — At Indianapolis: OG Anunoby scored a season-high 30 points and made three free throws in the final minute to break a tie and help surging Toronto beat Indiana. The Raptors have won two straight and five of their last six, including this one without injured All-Stars Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam.
Celtics 141, Cavaliers 103 — At Boston: Jaylen Brown scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter and Boston cruised past Cleveland to snap a three-game losing streak.
Hornets 107, Magic 104 — At Orlando, Fla.: Gordon Hayward broke a tie with a layup with 0.7 seconds left and scored 39 points in Charlotte’s comeback victory over Orlando.