Here is a capsule look at today’s regional games:
IOWA (12-6, 4-3) at OHIO STATE (10-8, 2-5)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: Fox
Radio: WDBQ-FM 107.5
Bottom line: The Buckeyes have gone 7-2 at home. Ohio State is sixth in the Big Ten with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Zed Key averaging 4.8. Iowa is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
Top performers: Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 17 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Justice Sueing is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Ohio State. Kris Murray is scoring 21.2 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Hawkeyes. Filip Rebraca is averaging 13.8 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 57.1% over the past 10 games for Iowa.
No. 12 IOWA STATE (14-3, 5-1) at OKLAHOMA STATE (10-8, 2-4)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Bottom line: The Cowboys are 7-2 on their home court. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 34.9 boards. Moussa Cisse paces the Cowboys with 9.3 rebounds. Iowa State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
Top performers: Bryce Thompson is shooting 38.9% and averaging 11.9 points for the Cowboys. Avery Anderson III is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State. Jaren Holmes is averaging 13.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.
NORTHERN IOWA (10-9, 6-3) at ILLINOIS-CHICAGO (9-11, 1-8)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: ESPN3
Bottom line: The Flames have gone 5-4 in home games. UIC gives up 70.2 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game. Northern Iowa is third in the MVC scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Tytan Anderson averaging 9.1.
Top performers: Jace Carter is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Flames. Bowen Born averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Anderson is shooting 48.4% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.
DRAKE (14-6, 5-4) at EVANSVILLE (4-16, 0-9)
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: The Purple Aces are 2-5 on their home court. Evansville averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents. Drake has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
Top performers: Antoine Smith Jr. is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 7.7 points. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Evansville. Roman Penn is averaging 9.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Drake.
