AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State men’s basketball team will be competing in the Bahamas this summer for a foreign trip, spending six nights and seven days at the Atlantis Paradise Resort. The Cyclones will play three games against international competition at the Imperial Ballroom, the home of the annual Battle 4 Atlantis each November. “We are thrilled with the opportunity to play three challenging opponents during our time in the Bahamas,” coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “The trip will provide us with quality games against international teams preparing for the FIBA World Cup. It will also help our team grow closer as we start our journey to next season.” The trip will take place Aug. 4-10, with games played on three of the days. Iowa State will face the Bahamas Select Team on Aug. 6, Zalgiris-2 (Lithuania) on Aug. 7 and Obras Basket (Argentina) to close the trip on Aug. 9. The first two games will be played at noon (CT), while the final game will tipoff at 1 p.m. (CT). Iowa State will be making a summer trip for the fifth time in program history. Previously, the Cyclones have traveled to Mexico (2004), Italy (2011 and 2019) and Spain (2015). Victor Wembanyama has arrived in the U.S. for the NBA draft. The plane from France carrying Wembanyama — who almost certainly will be taken by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s draft — arrived at Newark International Airport outside of New York City on Monday. And even before becoming an NBA star, he got his first official taste of NBA stardom. Some fans knew what flight he was on and when the plane was landing, and many were waiting. Wembanyama cheerfully signed autographs, scrawling his name onto basketballs and Spurs jerseys — some even with his name already on the back — before making his way into a waiting vehicle. It’s the start of a hectic few days for the 19-year-old French phenom who long has been considered a generational prospect the likes of which hasn’t been seen since LeBron James entered the league in 2003. Wembanyama is expected to appear at a pre-draft media availability on Wednesday, then has the actual draft Thursday and likely will be in San Antonio sometime Friday. HOCKEY Presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Connor Bedard has been honored as the International Ice Hockey Federation’s first male player of the year. The IIHF announced Monday that Bedard finished first in voting among a panel of representatives from 22 countries, well ahead of Latvian goalie Arturs Silovs, Swiss forward Andres Ambuhl and German defenseman Moritz Seider. Bedard helped Canada win the past two world junior championships, played last summer and this past winter, before turning 18. He was MVP of the most recent tournament after leading all players in scoring with 23 points in seven games. The Chicago Blackhawks recently won the lottery for the chance to select Bedard with the first pick and are expected to do so at the draft in Nashville next week. Bedard swept the Canadian Hockey League awards, becoming the first voted player of the year, top prospect and top scorer following his 143-point season with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League. Hilary Knight was voted the IIHF’s first female player of the year for captaining the U.S. to gold at this year’s women’s world championship. SOCCER LAS VEGAS — Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards scored their first international goals, both off assists from Gio Reyna, and the United States beat Canada, 2-0, for the Americans’ second straight CONCACAF Nations League title late Sunday. Richards scored in the 12th minute from a corner kick and Balogun doubled the lead in the 34th. He debuted in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Mexico after choosing to play for the U.S. national team over England. The Americans were again led by interim coach B.J. Callaghan, who took over May 30 and also will run the team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup starting next weekend. MEXICO CITY — The Mexican Soccer Federation replaced Argentine Diego Cocca as coach of the national team, following a humiliating 3-0 loss to the United States. The federation announced Monday that Jaime Lozano will take over the top spot. Lozano previously coached the national team and led it to a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. TENNIS BIRMINGHAM, England — Venus Williams is aged 43 and ranked No. 697, but she isn’t done quite yet. Williams upset 48th-ranked Camile Giorgi 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 after more than three hours at the grass-court Birmingham Classic on Monday. It is her first victory over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years. Williams is a seven-time Grand Slam champion. She was out for six months because of a hamstring injury sustained in Auckland in the first week of the year.
