Alana Duggan (Dubuque Wahlert) — Duggan placed seventh in her weight class at the Iowa girls state wrestling tournament in Coralville. This is the second year she has placed at state, a first for Wahlert. Duggan is also an accomplished member of the Golden Eagles’ cross country team.
Kirsten Mitchell (Dubuque Hempstead) — Mitchell shot a 225-268—493 on Thursday to win the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Divisional bowling tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She helped the Mustangs break the school scoring records of 2,207 through the individual portion of the meet and 3,027 team total. Those records were set earlier in the week.
Sam Neuses (Western Dubuque) — Neuses bowled a 191-238—429 series for the top score at the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional, leading the Bobcats to the team championship. Western Dubuque finished with a 2,829 total to easily outpace runner-up and meet host Cedar Falls, which scored a 2,751.
