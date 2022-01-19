Sorry, an error occurred.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison drives to the basket against Northwestern’s Robbie Beran (left) and Ty Berry during the first half of their game Tuesday in Evanston, Ill. Wisconsin won, 82-76.
Johnny Davis scored 27 points and No. 8 Wisconsin beat Northwestern, 82-76, on Tuesday in Evanston, Ill.
Davis was 8-for-15 from the floor, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, as the Badgers (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten) won their seventh straight game.
Chucky Hepburn added 14 points and Tyler Wahl had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin, which saw all five starters score in double figures.
Chase Audige led Northwestern (9-7, 2-5) with 23 points.
No. 5 Baylor 77, West Virginia 68 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: LJ Cryer scored a career-high 2 points in his second start of the season, and Baylor snapped a two-game losing streak.
No. 7 Kansas 67, Oklahoma 64 — At Norman, Okla.: Jalen Wilson scored 16 points, Christian Braun hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 10.9 seconds left and Kansas defeated Oklahoma.
No. 10 Houston 74, South Florida 55 — At Houston: Kyler Edwards had 23 points and seven rebounds, Fabian White Jr. added 16 points and five rebounds, and Houston won its eighth straight.
No. 19 Ohio State 83, IUPUI 37 — At Columbus, Ohio: E.J. Liddell had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Ohio State never trailed in its win over IUPUI.
No. 22 Loyola Chicago 77, Evansville 48 — At Evansville, Ind.: Lucas Williamson scored 15 points and Loyola routed Evansville.
Kansas State 66, No. 23 Texas 65 — At Manhattan, Kan.: Mark Smith scored 22 points as Kansas State held off Texas.
No. 25 Connecticut 76, Butler 59 — At Hartford, Conn.: Adama Sanogo scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead UConn over Butler.