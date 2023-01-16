Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday at the United Center.
Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic.
Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017.
Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, who missed his third consecutive game due to a right quad strain.
Klay Thompson scored 26 points and Stephen Curry added 20 for Golden State (21-22), which has dropped four of its last five games. The Warriors committed 23 turnovers that led to 31 points.
Vucevic shot 18 for 31 overall, including five 3-pointers. He hit consecutive 3’s that gave the Bulls a 100-88 lead less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
The Bulls withstood a 42-point second quarter by the Warriors, who used a 19-5 spurt to take a 62-59 lead at halftime. It was the eighth time this season the Warriors scored at least 40 points in a quarter.
Clippers 121, Rockets 100 — At Los Angeles: Terance Mann scored a career-high 31 points, Kawhi Leonard added 30, and Los Angeles extended the Rockets’ season-worst skid to 10 straight games.
Knicks 117, Pistons 104 — At Detroit: Julius Randle had 42 points and 15 rebounds as New York extended its winning streak against Detroit to 11 games.
Thunder 112, Nets 102 — At New York: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey each scored 28 points to lead Oklahoma City. Lu Dort added 22 points for the Thunder, who earned a third straight win to wrap up a road trip to the East and improved to 21-23.
Kings 132, Spurs 119 —At San Antonio: Harrison Barnes scored 29 points, Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 18 rebounds and Sacramento extended its winning streak to four games
Nuggets 119, Magic 116 — At Denver: Nikola Jokic scored 17 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished 14 assists to lead Denver to the victory. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets in scoring with 25 points. Orlando got 20 points from Markelle Fultz.
