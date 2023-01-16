Warriors Bulls Basketball
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (left) during the first half Sunday in Chicago.

 Nam Y. Huh The Associated Press

Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday at the United Center.

Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic.

