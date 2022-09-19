Yankees Brewers Baseball
Buy Now

The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits his 59th home run during the seventh inning Sunday afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee. The Yankees outslugged the Brewers, 12-8.

 Kenny Yoo The Associated Press

Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season to move within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining and lead the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers, 12-8, on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee.

Judge added a two-run double in the ninth as part of a four-hit day for New York, which hit five homers and avoided a three-game sweep. The Yankees opened a 5 1/2-game lead over second-place Toronto in the AL East.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.