Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season to move within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining and lead the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers, 12-8, on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee.
Judge added a two-run double in the ninth as part of a four-hit day for New York, which hit five homers and avoided a three-game sweep. The Yankees opened a 5 1/2-game lead over second-place Toronto in the AL East.
Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998.
Seeking a Triple Crown, Judge leads the major leagues in homers and with 127 RBIs. His .3162 batting average is just behind AL leader Luis Arraez of Minnesota at .317 and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts at .3164.
Milwaukee dropped two games behind San Diego, which played later Sunday, for the third and last NL wild card.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Twins 3, Guardians 0 — At Cleveland: Joe Ryan pitched shutout ball for the second straight outing and become only the second Minnesota starter to reach the eighth inning this season in Minnesota’s win over Cleveland. Jake Cave hit a solo homer in the second off Cody Morris (0-2) and AL batting leader Luis Arraez added a two-run single in the ninth.
White Sox 11, Tigers 5 — At Detroit: Andrew Vaughn hit his first career grand slam in Chicago’s win over Detroit. Eloy Jiménez and AJ Pollock also connected as Chicago won for the third time in four games. Jiménez finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Gavin Sheets had two hits and two RBIs.
Astros 11, Athletics 2 — At Houston: Framber Valdez set an MLB record with his 25th straight quality start, and Yordan Alvarez and Martin Maldonado had four RBIs each to help Houston build an early lead in a rout of Oakland.
Orioles 5, Blue Jays 4 — At Toronto: Adley Rutschman hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, Baltimore turned the 15th triple play in team history and the Orioles rallied to beat Toronto. Jesús Aguilar hit a solo homer, and Rutschman went 2-for-3 with two walks.
Rays 5, Rangers 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Christian Bethancourt and Jose Siri hit back-to-back homers over a three-pitch stretch in the second inning, and Tampa Bay beat Texas. Bethancourt had three hits, and Siri went 2-for-3 with a walk. Jonathan Aranda, Manuel Margot and Taylor Walls each drove in a run.
Red Sox 13, Royals 3 — At Boston: Rafael Devers had four hits and three RBIs in Boston’s win over Kansas City. Tommy Pham added three hits and three RBIs, and Kiké Hernández scored four times. Last-place Boston had dropped three of four and seven of 10 overall.
Angels 5, Mariners 1 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Luis Rengifo hit a pair of home runs for the second time in three games, Livan Soto went deep for the first time and Los Angeles won its third in a row over wild card-chasing Seattle.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Mets 7, Pirates 3 — At New York: Jacob deGrom struck out 13 batters — the most ever for a Mets pitcher who threw five or fewer innings — but didn’t factor into the decision. The NL East leaders beat Pittsburgh to complete a four-game sweep. The Mets scored four in the eighth to break the tie.
Marlins 3, Nationals 1 — At Washington: Sandy Alcantara pitched his major league-leading fifth complete game, a seven-hitter that led Miami over Washington to avoid a series sweep. Alcantara (13-8) struck out seven and walked one, throwing 104 pitches. Garrett Cooper hit a sixth-inning, opposite-field homer to left-center for Miami, which had lost seven of nine.
Reds 3, Cardinals 0 — At St. Louis: Stuart Fairchild homered, Luis Cessa tossed five shutout innings and Cincinnati shut down Albert Pujols and St. Louis. The 42-year-old Pujols, who entered the game with 698 home runs, went 0-for-4. Pujols sits fourth on the all-time list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714). The Cardinals have 14 games remaining.
Braves 5, Phillies 2 — At Atlanta: Rookie Spencer Strider took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and struck out 10, William Contreras hit a tiebreaking homer and Atlanta beat Philadelphia for the three-game sweep. Strider (11-5) didn’t allow a hit until Alec Bohm homered to tie the score 1-1.
Rockies 4, Cubs 3 — At Chicago: Randal Grichuk had two hits and two RBIs, and Colorado beat Chicago for a rare second straight win on the road. Connor Joe hit a solo homer for last-place Colorado, and Brendan Rodgers had a run-scoring groundout. Yan Gomes homered and drove in a season-high three runs for the Cubs, who trailed 4-0 after two innings. David Bote had two hits.
Padres 6, Diamondbacks 1 — At Phoenix: Juan Soto homered for the first time in three weeks and Yu Darvish pitched six scoreless innings to give San Diego a victory over Arizona.
Dodgers 4, Giants 3 (10 innings)— At San Francisco: Mookie Betts had an RBI double and scored on a Max Muncy bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning as Los Angeles earned its MLB-best 101st victory.
