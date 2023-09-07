Colorado TCU Football
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

 LM Otero

BOULDER, Colo. — Deion Sanders wants his players reading all those stories about how good they are. He wants them soaking up every bit of the spotlight, too.

The Colorado coach isn't one to keep his players grounded. He prefers them flying high, which they are after upsetting heavily favored TCU last weekend and jumping into the AP Top 25 poll at No. 22.

