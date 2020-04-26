CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — University of Northern Iowa sophomore guard AJ Green declared for the 2020 NBA draft on Saturday.
Green will proceed through the draft process without an agent, therefore maintaining his NCAA eligibility.
Green was named the Larry Bird Player of the Year in the Missouri Valley Conference this season, along with being named first team All-MVC. Green finished the MVC regular season leading the Valley in points per game (21.8), 3-point field goals per game (3.3), free throw percentage (.936), and minutes played per game (36.6). Green made 88 3-pointers this season, ranking third-most in a single season at UNI. His 591 points ranks seventh in a single season with the Panthers.
Green was UNI’s fourth Larry Bird Player of the Year, following Jason Daisy (1997), Adam Koch (2010), and Seth Tuttle (2015). Green became the third sophomore to win the league’s top award, following Doug McDermott (2012) and Fred VanVleet (2014).
Gonzaga’s Ayayi declares for draft
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga sophomore Joel Ayayi declared for the NBA draft on Saturday but will not hire an agent. The 6-foot-5 guard from France said his top option remains returning for his junior season. Ayayi averaged 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds last season and was voted the most outstanding player of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
Wake Forest fires Manning
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake Forest fired coach Danny Manning on Saturday after losing seasons in five of his six years and only one NCAA Tournament appearance.
The decision came more than six weeks after the Demon Deacons lost to Pittsburgh in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, capping a third straight losing season.
Manning, a former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, went 78-111 in Winston-Salem with a 30-80 mark in ACC regular-season games. Those league struggles included a 6-49 mark in league road games and 1-6 in the ACC Tournament.
Source: NBA to open facilities on Friday
MIAMI — A person with knowledge of the situation said NBA players will be allowed to return to team training facilities starting Friday, provided that their local governments do not have a stay-at-home order prohibiting such movement.
Any workouts that take place would be voluntary and individual sessions only, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the directives from the league were not released publicly.
Group practices would not be allowed yet, and teams will not yet be permitted to organize in-person workouts.
The NBA’s move is not a sign that a return to play is imminent. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said on several occasions that the league does not anticipate being able to decide until sometime in May.
MSG Network to air ‘Linsanity’ games
NEW YORK — Linsanity is finally getting another run on MSG Network.
In search of content with no games because of the coronavirus, the network is turning to Jeremy Lin’s memorable NBA breakthrough, which was once ratings gold.
The network said Friday it will dedicate a week of programming to the 2012 stretch when Lin got his chance with the New York Knicks and took the league by storm, looking back at a feel-good story during a difficult time in the city.
FOOTBALL
Mayor apologizes to Tom Brady for ‘un-warm’ welcome to Tampa
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — When it comes to first impressions, Tampa didn’t exactly give the best of welcomes to one of its newest and most famous residents when NFL superstar Tom Brady was ejected from a downtown park while working out.
Mayor Jane Castor tried to make amends by issuing a letter of apology.
“Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you arrived — not the best first impression,” the mayor wrote in a letter she posted on social media on Saturday.
“But given my law enforcement background, I couldn’t help but have someone investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T running wild in one of our beautiful city parks.”
On Monday, Brady was working out at the park and spotted by staff patrol, who ordered the four-time Super Bowl MVP to leave because the park was closed to the public.
BASEBALL
MLB official thought Manfred would nix Hernández for World Series assignment
NEW YORK — A major league official testified he suggested Ángel Hernández be removed from consideration for the 2015 World Series because he did not think Commissioner Rob Manfred would approve the umpire to work baseball’s premier event.
Hernández sued Major League Baseball in 2017, alleging race discrimination and cited his failure to be assigned to the World Series since 2005 and MLB’s failure to promote him to crew chief.
Documents and depositions from pretrial discovery were filed late Friday night and early Saturday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan as part of Hernández’s motion for a partial summary judgment.
A member of the big league staff since 1993, the Cuba-born Hernández worked the World Series in 2002 and 2005. He was not picked after Joe Torre was hired in 2011 to head baseball operations.
AUTO RACING
Earnhardt race car auction to raise money for coronavirus relief
WELCOME, N.C. — NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is auctioning off one of racing legend Dale Earnhardt’s cars to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.
The Charlotte Observer reports that this is the first time Childress has sold or given away an original Earnhardt car from his personal collection. A news release Thursday from Richard Childress Racing officials doesn’t specify which of Earnhardt’s trademark No. 3 race cars is up for auction. Childress tweeted Friday that parting with one of his cars is “a small sacrifice” for him to make.