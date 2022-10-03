Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.
Playing in a packed stadium only four days after Hurricane Ian ravaged portions of Florida, Mahomes had TD throws of 16 yards to Travis Kelce, 1 yard to Edwards-Helaire and 10 yards to Jody Fortson while making NFL history by reaching 20,000 yards passing faster than anyone else.
Edwards-Helaire and tight end Noah Gray rushed for TDs for the Chiefs (3-1), who won the first meeting between Mahomes and Brady since Tampa Bay’s 31-9 rout of Kansas City in the Super Bowl — also played at Raymond James Stadium — two seasons ago.
Eagles 29, Jaguars 21 — At Philadelphia: Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score as Philadelphia (4-0) spoiled the return of former coach Doug Pederson to Philadelphia. Pederson is the only coach to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship.
Bills 23, Ravens 20 — At Baltimore: Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal on the game’s final play, and Josh Allen rallied Buffalo from a 17-point deficit. Allen threw for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson passed for 144 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Jets 24, Steelers 20 — At Pittsburgh: Breece Hall ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining and New York beat Pittsburgh, which got a spark after rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett relieved the ineffective Mitch Trubisky. Pickett became the first QB in NFL history to run for a pair of touchdowns in his debut. The second was a 2-yard scramble that gave the Steelers (1-3) a 20-10 lead with 13:41 remaining.
Seahawks 48, Lions 45 — At Detroit: Geno Smith threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in the first half, and Seattle held off Detroit. Smith finished 23 of 30 for 320 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Will Dissly and a 2-yard pass to Noah Fant.
Cowboys 25, Commanders 10 — At Arlington, Texas: Cooper Rush won again filling in for Dak Prescott, throwing a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup in the receiver’s 2022 debut as Dallas beat Washington. Rush also had a TD toss to new No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb while improving to 4-0 in his career as a starter.
Chargers 34, Texans 24 — At Houston: Justin Herbert threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns and Austin Ekeler scored three times as Los Angeles built a big early lead, then held on to beat Houston. Houston scored 17 straight points to get within three with about 8 1/2 minutes left. The Chargers (2-2) then put together a 12-play, 84-yard drive, capped by Ekeler’s 14-yard reception, to put the game away and snap a two-game skid.
Falcons 23, Browns 20 — At Atlanta: Dee Alford intercepted Jacoby Brissett’s pass with less than a minute remaining and Atlanta held on to beat Cleveland. The Falcons (2-2) spoiled the Georgia homecoming of Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, who ran for 118 yards and a touchdown with his high school team watching.
Titans 24, Colts 17 — At Indianapolis: Derrick Henry rushed for a season-high 114 yards and a touchdown and Tennessee’s defense held up late to beat Indianapolis. Tennessee (2-2) has won a franchise-record four straight in the series and improved to 11-2 against AFC South opponents since 2020.
Raiders 32, Broncos 23 — At Las Vegas: Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, Amik Robertson returned a fumble 68 yards for a score and Las Vegas won its first game of the season. Russell Wilson threw two TD passes and ran for another score but it wasn’t enough for Denver.
Cardinals 26, Panthers 16 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Kyler Murray threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns and added one rushing as Arizona overcame yet another lackluster first half.
