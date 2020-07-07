MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team’s latest round of testing for the coronavirus.
Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility and that they aren’t planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA’s resumption of the season at Walt Disney World.
The news of the closing was first reported by ESPN, which said the Bucks closed the facility after receiving results from Friday’s testing.
The Bucks owned an NBA-leading 53-12 record when play was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their magic number for clinching the Eastern Conference’s top seed in the playoffs is two as they chase their first NBA title since 1971.
Milwaukee is scheduled to resume play July 31 against the Boston Celtics, its first of eight games to close the regular season.
FOOTBALL
President criticizes Redskins name change
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday criticized a pair of pro sports teams that are considering name changes in the wake of a national reckoning over racial injustice and inequality.
Trump tweeted, “They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct.”
Trump, in his tweet, also mentioned Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, saying, “Indians, like Elizabeth Warren, must be very angry right now!” Trump has repeatedly mocked Warren, who ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, for claiming Native American heritage, derisively calling her “Pocahontas.”
The NFL’s Redskins announced Friday that they had begun a “thorough review” of their name, which has been deemed offensive by Native American groups for decades. The Redskins’ decision came after FedEx, which paid $205 million for naming rights to the team’s stadium, and other corporate partners called for the team to change its nickname.
Hours later, the Indians Major League Baseball team announced that they, too, will review their long-debated name.
BASEBALL
Dodgers’ Nelson to miss season
LOS ANGELES — Dodgers pitcher Jimmy Nelson will undergo surgery on his lower back and miss the upcoming shortened season.
Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Nelson’s back had been bothering him since the start of spring training in February before camps were shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The surgery will be performed Tuesday in Los Angeles by Dr. Robert Watkins.
HOCKEY
NHL announces plan for return
The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association have reached a tentative agreement to return to play this season and extend their collective bargaining agreement.
The four-year extension of the CBA finalized Monday coupled with the sides’ agreement on protocols for training camps and games paves the way for hockey to resume this summer. Training camps would open July 13 and games would resume Aug. 1 if approved by the league’s board of governors and players’ executive committee and full membership.
The NHL is going straight to the playoffs with 24 teams resuming play. Those teams will travel to one of two “hub” cities July 26 for exhibition games. The qualifying round would begin Aug. 1.
35 NHL players tested positive
The National Hockey League says 35 total players have tested positive for the coronavirus over roughly the past month.
The league says 23 of 396 players checked for COVID-19 at team facilities have tested positive since voluntary workouts began June 8, a 5% rate. In that same period of time, it is aware of 12 additional positive test results.
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association on Sunday night agreed on protocols to start training camps and resume the season. That includes daily testing once games get under way for players, coaches and staff.
Resuming is contingent on each side approving an extension of the collective bargaining agreement and the return to play agreement.
GOLF
Plans for fans scrapped at the Memorial
The PGA Tour and the Memorial scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week because of what it described as rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Memorial, hosted by Jack Nicklaus on his Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, was in line to be the first tournament with spectators since golf resumed its schedule on June 11 in Texas.
Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last month approved a plan that would allow the Memorial to have 20% capacity on property, which would include fans, private hospitality areas and essential staff to run the tournament.
TENNIS
U.S. Tennis Association cancels 5 events
The U.S. Tennis Association has canceled all five ITF World Tennis Tour events that were scheduled for the U.S. in August.
The ATP and WTA Tours are scheduled to resume next month and the USTA is holding the U.S. Open as scheduled without fans, beginning Aug. 31.
But the organization said it was canceling the lower-tier events to ensure the health and safety of those involved with them.
They include women’s tournaments in Lexington, Kentucky, the week of Aug. 3; Landisville, Pennsylvania, the week of Aug. 10; and Concord, Massachusetts, the week of Aug. 17. Men’s events were set for Memphis, Tennessee, and Decatur, Illinois, beginning Aug. 17.