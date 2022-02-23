WEST VIRGINIA (14-13, 3-11 Big 12) at IOWA STATE (18-9, 5-9 Big 12)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Bottom line: The Cyclones are 13-4 on their home court. Iowa State ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Izaiah Brockington averaging 5.6. West Virginia ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 32.0% from 3-point range. The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Mountaineers won the last matchup, 79-63, on Feb. 9. Taz Sherman scored 16 points to help lead the Mountaineers to the win.
NORTHERN IOWA (16-10, 12-4 MVC) at INDIANA STATE (11-17, 4-12)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: The Sycamores are 8-5 in home games. Indiana State has a 7-13 record against opponents over .500. Northern Iowa ranks seventh in the MVC allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting. The teams play for the second time this season in MVC play. The Panthers won the last matchup, 80-74, on Jan. 12. Former Dubuque Senior standout Noah Carter scored 17 points to help lead the Panthers to the victory.
DRAKE (20-9, 11-5 MVC) at VALPARAISO (13-15, 6-10)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: Drake caps a stretch of three games in five days with a trip to Valparaiso. Drake beat the Beacons, 73-66, in their first meeting of the season on Dec. 2. Valpo leads the all-time series, 8-7. After tonight, both teams will have just one regular-season game remaining before the Missouri Valley Conference tournament kicks off on March 3 in St. Louis, Mo.
No. 13 WISCONSIN (21-5, 12-4 Big Ten) at MINNESOTA (13-12, 4-12)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: The Golden Gophers have gone 8-5 at home. Minnesota is fourth in the Big Ten shooting 36.8% from deep, led by Treyton Thompson shooting 42.9% from 3-point range. Wisconsin is 19-5 against opponents over .500. The teams play for the second time this season. The Badgers won the last matchup, 66-60, on Jan. 30. Jonathan Davis scored 16 points to help lead the Badgers to the win.