Corey Crawford made 46 saves in a stellar performance, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-1, on Sunday night to stay alive in their first-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta.
Drake Caggiula and Matthew Highmore scored first-period goals for the Blackhawks, and Alex DeBrincat added an empty-netter with 10 seconds left. Chicago handed Robin Lehner his first loss in a Golden Knights uniform since the goaltender was acquired in a trade with Chicago in February.
Vegas suffered its first loss since arriving in Edmonton for the NHL restart. The Golden Knights will have another chance to close out the Blackhawks in Game 5 on Tuesday.
Shea Theodore scored his fourth playoff goal for Vegas in the first period when his shot from the point slipped through traffic in front of the net. But it was the only time the Golden Knights managed to beat Crawford on a night when the playoff-tested veteran was the best player on the ice.
Crawford, a two-time Cup winner, set a playoff career high for saves in a game that didn’t go to overtime.
Playing less than 24 hours after a 2-1 loss in Game 3, Crawford was under attack from the outset, especially after the Blackhawks took a 2-0 lead on Highmore’s unexpected goal. Highmore threw a shot on net from below the goal line and got a fortunate deflection when Lehner attempted to redirect the puck with his head, but instead sent it into his net.
Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) — At Edmonton, Alberta: Dallas scored 16:05 into overtime after Joe Pavelski forced the extra period by completing a hat trick in the final seconds of regulation and the Stars evened their Western Conference playoff series at two games apiece.
John Klingberg’s hard shot appeared to be tipped by Alexander Radulov before getting past Cam Talbot on the 62nd shot for the Stars, their most since 63 in a five-overtime loss in the 2003 playoffs. Klingberg got credit for the goal initially, but the Stars said Radulov would get credit for it.
Game 5 is Tuesday.
Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) — At Toronto: Mathew Barzal slipped behind the defense, swooped in front of the net and beat Braden Holtby with a backhand that put the 2018 Stanley Cup champs on the brink of another early exit.
Barzal scored 4:28 into overtime shortly after Semyon Varlamov made two saves on a breakaway, lifting New York to a 3-0 advantage in their Eastern Conference first-round series.
Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 — At Toronto: Carter Hart stopped all 17 shots he faced and Jakub Voracek scored in the first period to lift Philadelphia. The Flyers took a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is Tuesday.