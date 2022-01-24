Sorry, an error occurred.
Women’s Fourth Round: No. 1 Ash Barty beat Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova beat No. 24 Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-2; No. 21 Jessica Pergula beat No. 5 Maria Sakkari 7-6 (0), 6-3; Madison Keys beat No. 8 Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-1.
Men’s Fourth Round: No. 6 Rafael Nadal beat Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (14),6-2, 6-2; No. 14 Denis Shapovalov beat No. 3 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3; No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat No. 19 Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-4; No. 17 Gael Monfils beat Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
28:40 — Almost 29 minutes: That’s how long the first-set tiebreaker between Rafael Nadal and Adrian Mannarino took before the 20-time Grand Slam champion finally prevailed 16-14.
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
“That crazy first set was so important. ... half of the match in the tiebreak, without a doubt.” — Nadal after clinching the long tiebreaker on his seventh set point.