Cael Funk (Edgewood-Colesburg) — The sophomore pitcher ranks second in the state of Iowa, regardless of class, with 61 strikeouts. Only Keota junior Colten Clarahan has more at 69. Funk is 4-1 with a 0.74 ERA in 28 1/3 innings of work. Opponents are hitting just .119 against him. He has allowed just 12 hits, six walks and two hit batsmen.
Sydney Kennedy (Western Dubuque) — The senior has been dominant with her bat and her arm in leading the Bobcats to a 22-2 record. Offensively, she is hitting .557 (43-for-78) with 20 doubles, four home runs and 41 RBIs. In the circle, she is 11-1 with a 1.41 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings of work.
Noah Kirsch (Lancaster) — Kirsch rallied from two strokes back to finish with a 76-71—147 to capture the WIAA Division 3 state golf championship on Tuesday at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. The junior entered the final round 2 strokes behind Parkview’s Trey Oswald, who finished runner-up after swinging to an 80 in the final round. Kirsch shot a stellar 1-under par 71 to win the title by 7 strokes.
