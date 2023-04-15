The Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning Friday night in Toronto. The Rays suffered their first defeat of the season.
The Tampa Bay Rays lost their first game following a record-tying 13-0 start as Colin Poche forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks and second baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win on Friday night in Toronto.
George Springer hit a leadoff home run and Bo Bichette had five hits and an RBI as the Blue Jays denied Tampa Bay’s bid to establish Major League Baseball’s post-1900 record for consecutive wins at a season’s start.
Toronto’s 13-0 record matched the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers, trailing only the 20-0 start by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association.
Tampa Bay trailed at the end of an inning just six times entering Friday. Against the Blue Jays they trailed after all nine.
Springer homered on the night’s second pitch from Drew Rasmussen (2-1), who pitched 13 innings in his first two starts. Springer’s 53rd leadoff homer tied Craig Biggio for third, behind Rickey Henderson’s 81 and Alfonso Soriano hit 54.
Bichette had an RBI double in the second for a 2-0 lead and his 500th hit. He reached the mark in his 407th game, faster than the previous Blue Jays mark shared by Vernon Wells and Shannon Stewart.
Luke Raley cut the lead in half with an RBI single in the fourth but Poche relieved with the bases loaded in the fifth and walked pinch-hitter Alejando Kirk on four pitches and Santiago Espinal on five. Danny Jansen hit grounded to Wander Franco for a potential inning-ending double play, but Lowe allowed the ball to bounce off his glove and into the outfield as two runs scored.
Twins 4, Yankees 3 — At New York: Carlos Correa homered for the second straight game and hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning off Clay Holmes as Minnesota rallied to beat New York. Correa homered in the sixth off Nestor Cortes and helped the Twins overcome a 3-2 deficit in the eighth, dealing the Yankees their first consecutive losses this season.
Orioles 6, White Sox 3 — At Chicago: Adley Rutschmann gave Baltimore the lead with a three-run double in the seventh inning in the Orioles’ 6-3 victory over Chicago. Jake Burger homered and Eloy Jiménez drove in a run in his return from the 10-day injured list for Chicago, which has dropped three straight and six of eight.
Red Sox 5, Angels 3 — At Boston: Rafael Devers hit his sixth homer of the season to put Boston ahead, and the Red Sox took advantage of three Los Angeles errors.
Rangers 6, Astros 2 — At Houston: Adolis García hit a two-run homer and Nathaniel Lowe added three RBIs to lift Texas. García’s home run made it 3-0 in the third and Lowe drove in two runs with a single in the fifth to extend the lead to 5-1.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Marlins 5, Diamondbacks 1 — At Miami: Trevor Rogers allowed one run and five hits in six-plus innings and Miami beat Arizona. Garrett Cooper and Bryan De La Cruz had three hits each for the Marlins, who won their third straight.
Phillies 8, Reds 3 — At Cincinnati: Taijuan Walker pitched six efficient innings, Philadelphia scored five runs in the first three innings and the Phillies beat Cincinnati to snap a three-game losing streak. Walker (1-1) had his longest outing of the season, allowing four hits and one run.
Cardinals 3, Pirates 0 — At St. Louis: John Woodford and three relievers scattered eight hits, and Nolan Gorman drove in two runs for St. Louis. Woodford gave up seven hits in 5 1/3 innings but only one for extra bases, a double by Austin Hedges leading off the fifth. He retired the next three batters to escape that jam.
INTERLEAGUE
Guardians 4, Nationals 3 —At Washington: Josh Bell hit his first home run since signing with Cleveland, and the Guardians rallied against the Washington bullpen. Will Brennan drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth on a light grounder for Cleveland, which earned its first victory in Washington since Aug. 9, 2016.
Tigers 7, Giants 5 —At Detroit: Nick Maton hit a three-run homer in the 11th inning to give Detroit a victory over San Francisco. Lamonte Wade Jr. gave the Giants a 5-4 lead in the top of the inning with an RBI single, and Camilo Doval (0-2) struck out two batters with runners on second and third in the bottom of the inning.
Braves 10, Royals 3— At Kansas City, Mo.: Matt Olson and Austin Riley hit consecutive home runs in a four-run first inning and Atlanta went deep five times in the rout over Kansas City.
