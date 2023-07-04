APTOPIX Cubs Brewers Baseball
Milwaukee’s Jahmai Jones is doused after an 8-6 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday in Milwaukee. The Brewers trailed, 6-0, but Jones delivered a bases-clearing double in the seventh to tie the game, 6-6.

 Morry Gash

MILWAUKEE — Newly signed Jahmai Jones hit a pinch-hit, three-run double in his first big league appearance since 2021, helping the Milwaukee Brewers rally for an 8-6 win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday afternoon.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning, Jones hit a line drive on the first pitch from reliever Anthony Kay that one-hopped off the center field wall and scored Raimel Tapia, Christian Yelich and Owen Miller, tying the game at 6.

