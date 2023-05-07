ST. LOUIS — A few days before the Cardinals return to Wrigley Field with former Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on their side of the field, the Cardinals made the move to add a third catcher to their roster. The move signaled the plan to have Contreras appear mostly at designated hitter in the coming weeks, and he will also see time in left field. Tres Barrera, who impressed during spring training with his feel for a new pitching staff, was promoted to the active roster ahead of Saturday’s 6-5, 10-inning loss to Detroit. Barrera, 28, joins Contreras and Andrew Knizner as the catching options on the 26-man. Knizner will log innings as the primary catcher. In the past week, the Cardinals have been asked often about the team’s struggles with two-strike pitches and whether it was execution or selection, or if the combination of both had led to a lack of confidence in either. The team’s officials said they were looking at ways to improve the execution for the pitchers and the choices from the team. Contreras started at DH on Friday night with Knizner behind the plate, and both contributed offensively in the 5-4 loss. There were also three instances where a two-strike pitch cost the Cardinals. To make room on the active roster for Barrera, the Cardinals designated Taylor Motter for assignment. The team also optioned Guillermo Zuniga to clear a spot on the active roster for Adam Wainwright, who made his first start of the regular season Saturday. The Cardinals have lost eight consecutive games and have the worst record in the National League. CINCINNATI — White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jiménez was hospitalized on Saturday due to abdominal pain. Jiménez is on a season-high eight-game hitting streak after going 1-for-4 with a single and two strikeouts in Friday night’s 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. He went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs on Thursday. ST. PETERBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone expects slugger Aaron Judge will return from a right hip strain for Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics. Judge worked out Saturday at the team’s minor league complex in Tampa, Florida, about 30 minutes from where the Yankees were playing the Rays. Judge has missed eight games. Third baseman Josh Donaldson, out since April 6 with a right hamstring strain worked out with Judge, and is set to intensify his on-field drills during the upcoming week. NEW YORK — The Navy has commissioned the USS Cooperstown, named for the New York state village where the Baseball Hall of Fame is located and honoring the 70 members who served in the military during wartime. Hall of Famers Joe Torre and Johnny Bench took part in the ceremony in New York City on Saturday. Torre delivered remarks and Bench presented a long glass, a nautical telescope. The littoral combat ship was built in Wisconsin and christened in 2020. It was delivered to the Navy in September and is based in Mayport, Florida. GOLF CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wyndham Clark shot an 8-under 63 in the Wells Fargo Championship, putting him in position for his first PGA Tour win. The 29-year-old Clark has a two-shot lead going into the final round. The Denver, Colorado native is at 16-under 197 for the tournament. Xander Schauffele, the world’s fifth-ranked player, shot 64 at Quail Hollow while playing alongside Clark. Schauffele is at 14 under. Adam Scott and third-round co-leader Tyrrell Hatton are tied for third at 11 under, five shots behind Clark. Tommy Fleetwood, Harris English and Sungjae Im are tied for fifth, six shots off the pace. HOCKEY The New York Rangers and coach Gerard Gallant have agreed to part ways after losing in the first round of the NHL playoffs. The team announced the change in the aftermath of the Rangers’ seven-game-series loss to the rival New Jersey Devils. Gallant coached New York to the Eastern Conference final in 2022 in his first season with the team. He has not lasted three full seasons in any of his five head jobs around the league. The Rangers now begin another coaching search in hopes of finding the person who will lead them to their first Stanley Cup title since 1994. TENNIS MADRID — Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka defeated top-ranked Iga Swiatek, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, to reclaim the Madrid Open title. Sabalenka lost to Swiatek in the Stuttgart final two weeks ago and had never previously taken a set against her Polish rival in three clay-court meetings. But the Belarusian held nothing back by aggressively hitting for winners. The Australian Open champion claimed her third title of the season and 13th of her career, including her second in Madrid after triumphing here in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.