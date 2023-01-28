A capsule look at today’s regional college basketball games:
Illinois (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin (12-7, 4-5 Big Ten)
Time: 2 p.m.
TV: Fox
Bottom line: Tyler Wahl and the Wisconsin Badgers host Terrence Shannon Jr. and the Illinois Fighting Illini in Big Ten action. The Badgers have gone 7-2 at home. Wisconsin has a 5-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more. The Fighting Illini have gone 5-4 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 75.9 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.
Top performers: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 12.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.
Iowa State (15-4) at Missouri (15-5)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: No. 12 Iowa State hits the road for the final regular season non-conference game of the year against former conference rival Missouri. The Tigers left the Big 12 in 2012. This will be the second straight year ISU has faced Mizzou in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Missouri leads the all-time series, 150-86. Missouri is 11-2 on its home floor, while the Cyclones have gone 2-3 in true away games. The teams met last January, and the Cyclones earned a 67-50 victory at Hilton Coliseum. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter averages 10.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game in his first season at Missouri.
Northern Iowa (12-9, 8-3 MVC) at Indiana State (13-9, 6-5 MVC)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: ESPN3
Bottom line: Indiana State faces the Northern Iowa Panthers after Robbie Avila scored 22 points in Indiana State’s 70-68 loss to the Drake Bulldogs. The Sycamores have gone 7-3 in home games. Indiana State ranks eighth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.0 points.
Top performers: Cameron Henry is averaging 10.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Sycamores. Tytan Anderson is averaging 13.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Panthers. Bowen Born is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa. Dubuque Hempstead grad Michael Duax averages 9.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game for the Panthers.
