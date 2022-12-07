Iowa St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (left) celebrates in front of Iowa State guard Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw (13) after making a 3-point basket during the second half Wednesday in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes won, 70-57.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

IOWA CITY — Caitlin Clark scored 19 points after a slow start and Monika Czinano added 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 16 Iowa defeated No. 10 Iowa State, 70-57, on Wednesday.

Kate Martin added 13 points for the Hawkeyes (7-3). They have won six of the last seven games in the rivalry against the Cyclones (6-2).

