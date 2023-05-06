CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tyrrell Hatton shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to move into a share of the second-round lead at the Wells Fargo Championship, while Rory McIlroy’s bid for a record fourth tournament title hit a major snag.

Hatton, who has one PGA Tour victory and six more on the European tour, played the final four holes at Quail Hollow in 4 under to reach 8-under 134, matching Nate Lashley and Wyndham Clark through 36 holes.

The Associated Press

