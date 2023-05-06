CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tyrrell Hatton shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to move into a share of the second-round lead at the Wells Fargo Championship, while Rory McIlroy’s bid for a record fourth tournament title hit a major snag.
Hatton, who has one PGA Tour victory and six more on the European tour, played the final four holes at Quail Hollow in 4 under to reach 8-under 134, matching Nate Lashley and Wyndham Clark through 36 holes.
Lashley is also a one-time winner on tour, while Clark has zero victories.
Several highly ranked players were close behind, including No. 5 Xander Schauffele and major champions Justin Thomas and Adam Scott in the group of six at 7 under alongside Sungjae Im, J.J. Spaun and Adam Svensson.
Defending champion Max Homa moved into contention. He shot 67 and was three shots back.
McIlroy, who won at Quail Hollow in 2010, 2015 and 2021, shot 73 and escaped with an impressive par on the par-4 18th to make the cut on the number.
FOOTBALL
Colts release backup QB Foles
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts released veteran quarterback Nick Foles on Friday, saving about $2 million in salary cap space while creating room for the 12 rookies it added last week in the draft.
Foles lost both of his starts in 2022, his only season with the Colts. He left the second game with injured ribs, then missed Indy’s final game also because of injured ribs. The release was expected after the Colts selected former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick.
Michigan State QB Thorne to Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne is headed to Auburn.
Auburn announced the signing of the two-year starter on Friday, giving new coach Hugh Freeze an experienced quarterback to boost a passing game that ranked among the nation’s worst last season. Thorne went 16-10 as a starter for the Spartans. He has thrown for 6,494 yards with 49 touchdowns against 24 interceptions.
BASEBALL
Former Mets star Harvey retires at 34
NEW YORK — Matt Harvey announced Friday he’s retiring from baseball after a nine-year pitching career highlighted by his time as the Mets’ “Dark Knight.”
Harvey, whose star faded amid injuries and a late-career suspension for drug distribution, thanked fans for making “a dream come true” in his Instagram post announcing his retirement.
Nicknamed the “Dark Knight of Gotham,” Harvey was selected seventh overall by the Mets in the 2010 amateur draft and made a heralded major league debut in 2012. He started the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field, but a little more than a month later tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and needed Tommy John surgery.
Astros’ García to have Tommy John surgery
SEATTLE — Houston starter Luis García needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of the season, another major blow to the Astros’ rotation. The defending World Series champions announced García’s status before opening a series in Seattle.
Fan tumbles into Philadelphia bullpen
PHILADELPHIA — A spectator fell over a protective railing and into the Red Sox bullpen while reaching for a baseball in the first inning of Boston’s game against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.
The fan was taken to the trauma center at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, according to medical personnel on the scene, after he tumbled one level from an open concourse into the Boston bullpen in right-center field. The injury occurred when the fan reached over the railing in an attempt to retrieve a ball thrown his way. The Phillies said the fan was conscious and responsive upon leaving the ballpark.
AUTO RACING
Newman to return to Cup racing
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ryan Newman will return to the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in nearly two years after Rick Ware Racing said Friday the veteran driver would make select starts this season beginning with the May 14 race at Darlington.
The 45-year-old Newman won 18 times and made 725 starts in NASCAR’s top series, but his most recent was the Phoenix race to end his 2021 season with Roush Fenway Racing. He made a couple of starts last year in the Whelen Modified Tour.
Newman was recently named one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers.
SOCCER
Red Stars dismiss GM Lomnicki
CHICAGO — The general manager of the Chicago Red Stars has been fired for a “lapse of judgement” some four months after she was promoted into the position.
Michelle Lomnicki was dismissed in advance of a report in The Athletic on Friday that said the youth soccer club Chicago Empire FC had employed Craig Harrington, who was suspended from coaching in the National Women’s Soccer League for two years because of inappropriate conduct while coach of the Utah Royals.
