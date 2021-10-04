The San Francisco Giants finally won the NL West without needing to wait for the rival Dodgers’ result on the season’s final day, pounding the San Diego Padres, 11-4, on Sunday for a franchise-record 107th victory to top the 1904 New York team.
Logan Webb (11-3) allowed four runs and six hits in seven-plus innings struck out eight, walked one and hit his first big leaguer homer, a two-run drive in the fifth. Buster Posey drove in three runs on a pair of singles and got his 1,500th hit.
The Giants finished with one more win than Los Angeles and will host the winner of Wednesday night’s wild-card game between the Dodgers and Cardinals for Game 1 of the NL Division Series.
Dodgers 10, Brewers 3 — At Los Angeles: Trea Turner hit his second grand slam in less than 48 hours and won the NL batting title at .328 but the Dodgers finished as the winningest second-place team in major league history at 106 wins. Their streak of eight straight NL West title over, they will host St. Louis in the NL wild card game on Wednesday.
Reds 6, Pirates 3 — At Pittsburgh: Joey Votto capped off a resurgent season by hitting his 36th home run, and Nick Castellanos reached the 100-RBI plateau for the second time in his career.
Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4 — At Phoenix: Josh VanMeter hit a tiebreaking homer off Carlos Estevez (3-5) with two outs in the ninth, a rare happy moment as Arizona finished 52-110 and tied with Baltimore for the worst in the majors.
Braves 5, Mets 0 — At Atlanta: Austin Riley drove in two runs with two hits. New York finished with three hits and ended at 77-85 after leading the division for 90 consecutive days, leaving manager Luis Rojas unsure of his fate under new owner Steven Cohen.
Cubs 3, Cardinals 2 — At St. Louis: Matt Duffy extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games with a pair of run-scoring singles in a game shortened to seven innings by rain. St. Louis won 19 of its last 22 games. Chicago lost 91 games, the most since it went 66-96 in 2013, and used a major league-record 69 players
Marlins 5, Phillies 4 — At Miami: Nick Fortes hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the fourth off Hector Neris (4-7) and the Marlins at 67-95 finished their 11th losing season in 12 years.
INTERLEAGUE
Red Sox 7, Nationals 5 — At Washington: Rafael Devers’ second home run of the game and 38th this season, a two-run drive in the ninth off Kyle Finnegan (5-9), lifted the Red Sox into the AL wild game against the Yankees at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Boston finished second at 92-70, eight games behind AL champion Tampa Bay, and will host because it won the season series from the Yankees, 10-9.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 1, Rays 0 — At New York: Aaron Judge had his first big league walkoff hit, a one-out single in the ninth off Andrew Kittredge after Rougned Odor led off the inning against Josh Fleming (10-8) with New York’s second hit.
Angels 7, Mariners 3 — At Seattle: Shohei Ohtani led off the game against Tyler Anderson (7-11) with his 46th home run to reach 100 RBIs, Jared Walsh added a two-run shot against Anthony Misciewicz in the fourth and Seattle (90-72) was unable to end a playoff drought that reached 20 years.
Blue Jays 12, Orioles 4 — At Toronto: George Springer hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched his 48th homer but Toronto finished with 91 wins, one short of the Yankees and Red Sox.
Indians 6, Rangers 0 — At Arlington, Texas: Cleveland closed its 107th and final season as the Indians with a win as Aaron Civale (12-5) allowed only three singles in innings and Yu Chang homered. The Indians (80-82), who will become the Guardians by next season, finished with their first losing season since 2012.
Astros 7, Athletics 6 — At Houston: Yuli Gurriel at 37, became the second-oldest batting champion behind 38-year-old Barry Bonds in 2002 and hit a winning RBI single in the ninth inning off Lou Trivino (7-8) as the AL West champions finished with a win before starting the Division Series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.
Tigers 5, White Sox 2 — At Chicago: Daz Cameron homered off Reynaldo Lopez (4-4) leading off the ninth to spark a three-run inning. Detroit closed its fifth straight losing season at 77-85 and in third place, 16 games behind the AL Central champion White Sox.
Twins 7, Royals 3 — At Minneapolis: Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco homered. The Twins got to rookie Jackson Kowar (0-6) by scoring five runs in the first inning, three on Polanco’s homer.