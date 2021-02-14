Western Dubuque and Dubuque Hempstead both expect to make an impact at the state wrestling tournament.
With nine combined qualifiers, they’ll need to make every match count.
Western Dubuque crowned one champion at Saturday’s Iowa Class 3A district tournament at Waverly-Shell Rock, and advanced four other wrestlers to this week’s state tournament in Des Moines.
Hempstead crowned two champions and advanced another two wrestlers to state.
The Bobcats’ Emerson Lux-Morales won the 285 title with a third-period pin of Hempstead’s Cayden Lovett in the final.
Western Dubuque also advanced Dakota Lau (160), Greyson Gardner (170), Evan Surface (182) and Sawyer Nauman (195). Nauman is making his second consecutive trip. Lau and Gardner both won wrestlebacks to qualify.
Hempstead’s Chad Bellis avenged his only loss of the season with a 10-5 decision over Waverly-Shell Rock’s Bailey Roybal in their 120-pound final. Josiah Schaetzle won the 145-pound crown for the Mustangs, improving to 9-1 this season.
Hempstead’s Adler Kramer (126) is making his third trip to state while Adam Ward (220) is making his first.
The biggest heartbreak belongs to those who finish third, and there were plenty this year.
Hempstead’s Lovett, a state qualifier last year, suffered just his second loss of the season in his wrestleback and was among five Mustangs who took third.
Lohman Duffy (106), Dawson Fish (113), Jack Smith (160) and JoJo Lewis (182), and Western Dubuque’s Nathan Casey (132), Nevin Pins (138) and Mitchell Ashline (220) joined him with bronze medals.
Hempstead’s Gable Brooks (132), Dubuque Senior’s Luke Busch (160), and Western Dubuque’s Maddox Bries (106), Kyle Schirmer (145) and Trayton Kurimski (152) all finished in fourth place.
CLASS 2A
West Delaware was already a favorite to win the Class 2A state dual championship.
The Hawks put themselves in position to win the team title at the traditional tournament, too.
West Delaware advanced 11 of its 13 qualifiers at the Class 2A district tournament in Solon, including seven champions.
Carson Less (113), Blake Engel (126), Reily Dolan (132), Jadyn Peyton (152), Jared Voss (170), Wyatt Voelker (195) and Carson Petlon (285) each won district championships for the Hawks. Brayden Maury (106), Staveley Maury (138), Logan Peyton (145) and Cael Meyer (182) were runners-up for West Delaware, which easily outdistanced runner-up Camanche in the team race, 205-82.
West Delaware’s Isaac Fettkether (160) and Christian Nunley (220), and Maquoketa’s Lane Stender (195) each placed third. Maquoketa’s Dylan Pietz (120) and Ivan Martin (138) took fourth.
CLASS 1A
Dyersville Beckman announced loudly that is has big aspirations for the state tournament, crowning three champions and advancing five overall from the Class 1A district meet in Denver.
Nick Hageman (145), Nick Wulfekuhle (182) and Owen Huehnergarth (195) each won championships for the Trailblazers, and Nick Schmidt (126) and Jason Koopman (285) finished in second place.
Beckman outscored host Denver, 86-77, for the team title.
Cascade also advanced two qualifiers from the Denver district, including two-time state champion Aidan Noonan.
The Wyoming recruit ran his season record to 42-0 with his 129th consecutive victory. The Cougars’ Trever Freiburger was runner-up at 120.
Edgewood-Colesburg’s Dawson Bergan also advanced to his first state tournament, finishing second at 113.
Beckman’s Conner Grover (160), Cascade’s Carson Staner (138) and Clayton Ridge’s Eric Flores (106) each placed third. Beckman’s Ryan Funke (170) and Maquoketa Valley’s Carter Kruse (182) and Brady Davis (220) were fourth.
Bellevue’s Will Steinbeck (113) and Ryder Michels (220) both placed fourth at the 1A district meet in Wapello.