The Minnesota Twins and center fielder Byron Buxton agreed to a seven-year, $100 million contract Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Despite some snags along the way in the negotiations, which were complicated by Buxton’s injury history that has significantly limited his availability to the Twins, the 27-year-old never wanted to leave the organization he joined straight out of high school in rural Georgia as the second overall pick in the 2012 draft.
Buxton has played more than 92 games only once in his seven major league seasons. That was in 2017, when he played in 140 games and won a Gold Glove award.
Last year, Buxton broke out at the plate in a big way with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and a .306 average in just 235 at-bats. He had a .647 slugging percentage that would have led the majors if he had a qualifying amount of plate appearances.
Semien to Rangers — The Texas Rangers have reached an agreement on a seven-year contract with Gold Glove second baseman and potential shortstop Marcus Semien, according to a source familiar with the deal. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said it was worth $175 million.
Marlins land Garcia — Free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia has agreed to sign with the Miami Marlins, a person with knowledge of the situation said. Garcia’s deal will pay $53 million over four seasons. The 30-year-old is coming off his best season, hitting 29 home runs with 86 RBIs — both career-bests — for Milwaukee in 2021.
Jays get Gausman —The Toronto Blue Jays and right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman have agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract, according to MLB.com. Gausman set personal bests in innings (192), ERA (2.81) and strikeouts (227) this season for San Francisco.