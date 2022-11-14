Iowa Drake Basketball
Buy Now

Drake guard Katie Dinnebier fights for a loose ball with Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the first half of their non-conference game Sunday in Des Moines. The Hawkeyes won, 92-86 in overtime.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

DES MOINES — Monika Czinano scored 36 points and Caitlin Clark added 28 to help No. 4 Iowa beat Drake, 92-86, in overtime on Sunday.

Czinano and Clark scored all but two of the Hawkeyes’ points in the extra period as Iowa outscored the Bulldogs, 10-4.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.