Western Michigan Iowa St Basketball
Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) drives to the basket ahead of Western Michigan guard Lamar Norman Jr. during the second half Sunday in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won, 73-57.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

Caleb Grill scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting with three 3-pointers and Iowa State cruised to a 73-57 win over Western Michigan on Sunday afternoon in Ames, Iowa.

Jarren Holmes added 10 points for the Cyclones (9-2) and three reserves hit double figures as all 11 players scored. Tre King and Gabe Kalscheur both had all points and Robert Jones 10.

