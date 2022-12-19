Caleb Grill scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting with three 3-pointers and Iowa State cruised to a 73-57 win over Western Michigan on Sunday afternoon in Ames, Iowa.
Jarren Holmes added 10 points for the Cyclones (9-2) and three reserves hit double figures as all 11 players scored. Tre King and Gabe Kalscheur both had all points and Robert Jones 10.
Lamar Norman Jr. hit 6 3-pointers and scored 24 points for the Broncos (3-8). Tray Maddox Jr added 13 points and JaVaughn Hannah had 10.
Grill opened the scoring with a three-point play and after a 3-pointer by Norman, Grill drilled 3 to start a 14-0 run and the lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way. An 8-0 run made it 27-8 with 7:37 to go in the first half.
Iowa State shot 61.5% in the first half despite going 2 of 8 from 3-point range. Western Michigan started 1 of 8 and shot 31%. The Broncos went 6 of 14 outside the arc and 2 of 12 inside. Norman was 4 of 6 from distance.
Western Michigan warmed up in the second half, to 46% but Iowa State went 5 of 10 behind the arc and shot 65%. The lead got as large as 21 and as close as 13.
The difference was inside, where Iowa State scored 44 points and the Broncos just eight. Western Michigan was 13 of 54 (38%) on 3-pointers, 7 of 18 (39%) from close range.
The Cyclones are home against Omaha on Wednesday before Baylor visits Dec. 31 to start Big 12 play.
No. 7 Texas 72, Stanford 62 — At Dallas: Marcus Carr had 15 of his 17 points after halftime as Texas, playing again without suspended coach Chris Beard, beat Stanford. Carr sparked an eight-point frenzy in a 48-second span early in the second half that put the Longhorns ahead to stay. It was the second game the Longhorns played without Beard, who was arrested and spent nearly 11 hours in jail Monday on a felony domestic violence charge.
Southern California 74, No. 19 Auburn 71 — At Los Angeles: Boogie Ellis scored a career-high 28 points and Southern California held off Auburn for its fifth straight win. Neither team led by more than six points in the second half of the teams’ first meeting since 1977. Joshua Morgan and K.D. Johnson added 10 points each for the Trojans (9-3). Johnson made all six of his free throws, including four in the closing minutes.
No. 21 TCU 88, Mississippi Valley State 43 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Mike Miles scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half and TCU rolled to an easy win. TCU (9-1) has won seven consecutive games since a one-point loss to Northwestern State on Nov. 14 briefly knocked it out of The Associated Press Top 25.
(Saturday’s game)
Iowa 106, Southeast Missouri State 75 — At Iowa City: Filip Rebraca totaled a career-high 30 points, Payton Sandfort scored a career-best 24 and Iowa rolled on Saturday night. It was Fran McCaffery’s 250th win as coach of the Hawkeyes (8-3). McCaffery notched the 500th win of his career earlier this season.
Rebraca knocked down 12 of 13 shots from the floor and added nine rebounds and six assists for Iowa. Sandfort came off the bench to sink 9 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers. Patrick McCaffery pitched in with 20 points and eight rebounds.
Rebraca had 19 points and Sandfort scored 17 as the Hawkeyes built a 58-41 lead at halftime. Rebraca made 8 of 9 shots, while Sandfort sank 7 of 9 as Iowa shot 66.7% overall in the first 20 minutes.
Chris Harris led the Redhawks (5-7) with 19 points off the bench. Philip Russell had 12 points and five assists, while Kobe Clark scored 11 with four assists. Reserve Josh Earley contributed 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting and five rebounds.
Iowa made 38 of 66 shots on the night (58%) and made 22 of 33 free throws. Southeast Missouri State shot 42% overall and made 7 of 8 foul shots.
The Hawkeyes beat the Redhawks 76-41 in 2008 in the only other meeting between the schools.
Iowa topped the century mark for a third time this season.
Saint Louis 83, Drake 75 — At St. Louis: Yuri Collins had 17 points in Saint Louis’ victory on Saturday night. Collins added nine assists for the Billikens (8-4). Gibson Jimerson scored 17 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line.
Tucker DeVries led the way for the Bulldogs (8-3) with 15 points. Garrett Sturtz added 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Drake. In addition, D.J. Wilkins had 11 points.
