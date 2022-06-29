Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over five innings in his return from the injured list and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-3, on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Andrew McCutchen and Luis Urías homered during a four-run sixth for the Brewers.
Woodruff allowed one run and two hits. He hurt his right ankle on May 27 and later had Raynaud’s syndrome affecting his pitching fingers.
The Brewers turned a one-run deficit into a four-run lead against Rays reliever Matt Wisler, who took the loss. Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his 23rd save in 24 chances.
Astros 9, Mets 1 — At New York: Kyle Tucker had a three-run homer and a stolen base, Yordan Alvarez hit his 23rd home run, and Framber Valdez pitched a gem to lift Houston.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cardinals 5, Marlins 3 — At St. Louis: Dylan Carlson drove in a pair of runs, including the game-winner on a ground-rule double in a four-run fifth as St. Louis rallied from a 3-0 deficit. Edmundo Sosa, Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt also drove in runs for the Cardinals. Daniel Hudson got the win and Ryan Helsley the save.
Braves 5, Phillies 3 — At Philadelphia: Matt Olson homered twice and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep to lift Atlanta. Olson hit two homers in a game for the 13th time in his career and second this season.
Nationals 3, Pirates 1 — At Washington: Patrick Corbin matched a career high with 12 strikeouts, Yadiel Hernandez delivered a go-ahead two-run double, and Washington rallied in the eighth inning for the second straight game.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Guardians 3-0, Twins 2-6 — At Cleveland: Amed Rosario’s clutch two-run single in the eighth inning rallied Cleveland in the opener, snapping the Guardians’ five-game losing streak. Jorge Polanco drove in three runs in his first game back from the injured list and rookie Josh Winder pitched six stellar innings as Minnesota earned the day-night doubleheader split.
Yankees 2, Athletics 1 — At New York: JP Sears stretched his big league scoreless streak to 12 2/3 innings and won his second spot start, pitching major league-leading New York over worst-in-majors Oakland for its 15th win in 19 games.
Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 5 — At Toronto: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a game-winning single in the ninth inning as Toronto rallied to win. Bo Bichette, drove in pinch runner Bradley Zimmer with a single through the right side to tie it earlier in the ninth.
