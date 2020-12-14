Jalen Hurts ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown, Miles Sanders had 115 yards rushing and a pair of scores and Philadelphia edged New Orleans, 24-21, on Sunday in Philadelphia.
The Eagles (4-8-1) snapped a four-game losing streak and stayed within reach in the woeful NFC East.
The Saints (10-3) had won nine in a row and were 8-0 over the past two seasons without Drew Brees before running into the inspired Eagles. The loss dropped the Saints to the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind Green Bay, but they already have secured a playoff berth.
Hurts was 17 of 30 in his first career start after replacing Carson Wentz. He fumbled late in the fourth quarter. The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up began the season as the third-string quarterback. He was elevated to backup in Week 2 and took a few snaps each week until Wentz was benched during a 30-16 loss at Green Bay last Sunday.
Washington 23, 49ers 15 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Rookies Chase Young and Kamren Curl scored defensive touchdowns and Washington grabbed sole possession of first place in the NFC East.
Colts 44, Raiders 27 — At Las Vegas: T.Y. Hilton caught two touchdown passes from Philip Rivers and Jonathan Taylor rushed for a career-best 150 yards and two scores to lead Indianapolis.
Seahawks 40, Jets 3 — At Seattle: Russell Wilson threw four more touchdowns passes to give him a career-high with 36 for the season before finally resting in the fourth quarter.
Cardinals 26, Giants 7 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Haason Reddick had a franchise-record five sacks and three forced fumbles as the Cardinals spoiled the return of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and moved back into an NFC playoff spot.
Titans 31, Jaguars 10 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Derrick Henry ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns, his best performance in five trips to his hometown area, and the Titans handed the Jaguars a 12th consecutive loss. It was Henry’s fourth game with at least 200 yards and two scores, setting an NFL record he previously shared with Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson.
Cowboys 30, Bengals 7 — At Cincinnati: Andy Dalton was good enough in his return to Cincinnati, tossing two touchdown passes. He was 16 for 23 for 185 yards, as the Cowboys stayed in contention in the weak NFC East.
Broncos 32, Panthers 27 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Drew Lock threw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, and Diontae Spencer returned a punt 83 yards for his first career score.
Chargers 20, Falcons 17 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Michael Badgley hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired.