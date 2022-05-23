PARIS — The second day of the French Open at Roland Garros features quite a lineup in Court Philippe Chatrier, with matches involving No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek and defending champion Barbora Krejickova getting things started in the afternoon.
They’ll be followed into the main stadium by 13-time champion Rafael Nadal. And Novak Djokovic will wrap things up in the night session as he opens defense of his 2021 title as the No. 1 seed. It’s a good thing Chatrier now has a retractable roof, because there is plenty of rain in the forecast. Other big names in action on other courts include reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and four-time major champ Naomi Osaka, who faces the woman who beat her at the Australian Open in January, American Amanda Anisimova.
Men’s First Round: Hugo Dellien beat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-2, 6-4; No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz beat Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-2, 6-0; No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Juan Pablo Varillas 2-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY: 7-6 (10-5) — The score of the fifth set in Argentine qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli’s victory over Aslan Karatsev, marking the first time in French Open history that a deciding set was settled by a tiebreaker. There never had been tiebreakers used in fifth sets of men’s matches or third sets of women’s matches at Roland Garros; the four Grand Slam tournaments agreed this year to make the first-to-10 tiebreaker at 6-all in those deciding sets.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I’m really happy with the performance in my first match in Philippe Chatrier and hope to play more matches in this court.” — Alcaraz, the 19-year-old Spaniard seen as a future star of tennis.
