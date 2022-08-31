BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland starting quarterback Deshaun Watson began serving his NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct Tuesday, a punishment that will keep him away from the Browns until Oct. 10.
The 26-year-old was accused of sexual assault and harassment by two dozen women during massage therapy sessions in Texas. He has settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits that were filed against him by the women.
A three-time Pro Bowler with Houston, Watson will miss 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and must undergo mandatory treatment and counseling before he can be reinstated. He’ll be eligible to play in Week 13 on the road against the Texans.
During his suspension, Watson is not permitted to have any contact with Browns personnel.
As long as he abides by the league’s provisions, Watson will be allowed to return to the Browns’ training facility on Oct. 10, roughly halfway through his suspension. He can resume practice Nov. 14 and be officially reinstated two weeks later.
Vikings cut QB Mannion, Mond
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings waived quarterbacks Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond at the NFL’s roster cutdown deadline Tuesday, keeping only one backup for Kirk Cousins.
Mannion and Mond became expendable last week when the Vikings acquired Nick Mullens in a trade with Las Vegas for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft choice. Cousins has never missed a game to injury in his NFL career.
Crosby survives Packers’ roster cuts
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby’s chances of continuing his consecutive games streak are looking stronger.
Crosby had spent training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but he passed his physical and was on the 53-man roster the Packers released Tuesday as they announced their final cuts. Green Bay cut Ramiz Ahmed, the only other kicker on the roster.
Bills CB White to miss at least 4 weeks
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White will get at least another month to rehab from a left knee injury after being placed on the reserve-physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. The designation means the sixth-year player will not be allowed to begin practicing or playing until the start of Week 5.
BASEBALL
White Sox’s La Russa misses Tuesday’s game
CHICAGO — White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed Tuesday night’s game against Kansas City with an unspecified medical issue.
The team said the 77-year-old manager would skip the game on the recommendation of his doctors and would undergo further testing today.
Astros ace Verlander to injured list
HOUSTON — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award, has been placed on the injured list with a right calf injury. The team announced the move Tuesday and said that an MRI done on the calf Monday revealed fascial disruption, but no muscle fiber disruption.
Dodgers’ Kershaw to return Thursday
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw is set to come off the injured list and rejoin the rotation Thursday to face the New York Mets. Kershaw hasn’t pitched since Aug. 4, when he exited a start because of lower back pain.
Diamondbacks exercise Lovullo option
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks plan to bring back manager Torey Lovullo next season. The D-backs announced on Tuesday that they’ve exercised the club option on Lovullo’s contract for 2023.
HOCKEY
U.S. women beat Canada, rematch looming
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The setting was Herning not Beijing, but the United States will still be pleased with a 5-2 comeback win over Olympic champion Canada in group play at the women’s hockey world championship on Tuesday.
Megan Keller had a goal and an assist to help the Americans beat their longtime rival and close out group play undefeated in central Denmark. The teams are heavy favorites to meet again in Sunday’s final.
GOLF
Smith, Niemann among LIV defectors
British Open champion Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann are among six players to leave the PGA Tour for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which returns this week for a fourth tournament, this time outside of Boston.
Others to sign are Marc Leishman, a six-time PGA Tour winner from Australia who at age 38 has dropped out of the top 50 in the world, and three others who leave without ever having won on the PGA Tour — Americans Harold Varner III and Cameron Tringale and Anirban Lahiri of India.
