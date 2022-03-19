MESA, Ariz. — Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki is joining the new-look Chicago Cubs, finalizing an $85 million, five-year deal on Friday.
Suzuki gets a $5 million signing bonus and salaries of $7 million this season, $17 million in 2023, $20 million in 2024 and $18 million each in 2025 and 2026. He also receives a full no-trade provision. Chicago will pay an additional $14,625,000 as a posting fee to Suzuki’s club, the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan’s Central League.
The 27-year-old Suzuki was a five-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner in nine seasons with the Carp. He batted .317 with 38 homers and 88 RBIs in 132 games last season and had nearly as many walks (87) as strikeouts (88).
Suzuki plays right field, a position five-time Gold Glove winner Jason Heyward has manned for the Cubs since signing a $184 million, eight-year contract before the 2016 World Series championship season.
Cardinals, OF Dickerson finalize deal
JUPITER, Fla. — Outfielder Corey Dickerson and the St. Louis Cardinals finalized a $5 million contract for the upcoming season Friday. The 32-year-old fills a big need for the Cardinals by adding a left-handed bat to their lineup. He hit .271 with six homers and 29 RBIs while appearing in 109 games for the Marlins and Blue Jays last season.
Yankees trade 1B Voit to Padres
TAMPA, Fla. — Luke Voit had a feeling his time with the Yankees was coming to an end once New York brought back Anthony Rizzo. Voit on Friday was traded to the San Diego Padres for 20-year-old right-hander Justin Lange, the 34th overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft.
FOOTBALL
Source: Texans trading QB Watson to Browns
Despite sexual misconduct allegations made by nearly two dozen women against Deshaun Watson while he was with Houston, Cleveland will make him its starting QB, the face of its organization and the highest-paid player in the NFL.
Watson made the decision Friday to waive his no-trade clause and accept a trade to the Browns after previously rejecting the team, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Watson also received a record five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract.
The Browns are paying a hefty price for Watson, sending the Texans three first-round draft picks along with a third- and fourth-rounder for the 26-year-old. Cleveland will also get back a fifth-rounder from Houston with Watson.
Ex-Bears punter O’Donnell signs with Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers signed punter Pat O’Donnell on Friday. O’Donnell, who has spent the past eight seasons with the Chicago Bears, is an apparent replacement for Corey Bojorquez who is an unrestricted free agent.
The 31-year-old O’Donnell has a career gross punting average of 45.1 yards and a net average of 39.3. His net average ranks first in Bears history.
Vikings restructure Thielen’s contract
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has restructured his contract to give the team salary cap relief, his agency announced on Friday, with a new deal that gives him $18 million guaranteed. Thielen’s previous contract was carrying a cap hit for 2022 of more than $16.8 million that the Vikings can now reduce by lowering his base salary and spreading out his new signing bonus money.
Ogunjobi fails physical, deal with Bears is off
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears’ signing of unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been negated because of a failed physical.
Bears GM Ryan Poles announced the situation in a statement on Friday when Ogunjobi was set to appear for an introductory news conference. Ogunjobi suffered an ankle injury during the Cincinnati Bengals’ wild-card win over the Las Vegas Raiders and was lost for the remainder of the playoffs.
BASKETBALL
Florida to hire San Francisco’s Golden
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida is hiring San Francisco’s Todd Golden as its next men’s basketball coach, bringing in the 36-year-old former Auburn assistant to revitalize a program that had grown stale under Mike White.
Golden’s hiring is expected to be finalized later Friday, according to a person familiar with the search. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official.
GOLF
NeSmith fires course record for 2-shot lead
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Matthew NeSmith has been working so hard and getting so little out of his game that he tried to get out of his own way. He wound up in the record book Friday at the Valspar Championship.
NeSmith crafted a 10-under 61 to tie the Copperhead course record at Innisbrook set 10 years ago by three-time major champion Padraig Harrington. Adam Hadwin of Canada, whose lone PGA Tour victory was five years ago at Innisbrook, had a 66 and was two shots behind.