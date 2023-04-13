Former Major League Baseball executive Tony Petitti has been named the next commissioner of the Big Ten, the conference announced Wednesday. Petitti replaces Kevin Warren beginning May 15. Warren, who will become president of the Chicago Bears, is scheduled to leave April 17. Petitti continues a trend of recent hires to lead the top conferences coming from outside college sports — like Warren, who worked for the Minnesota Vikings before taking over for Jim Delany and becoming the Big Ten’s first Black commissioner in 2019. The Pac-12 subsequently hired George Kliavkoff, who was an executive for MGM Resorts International. Last year, the Big 12 hired Brett Yormark as commissioner after he had previously run Barclays Center in New York and worked for the Roc Nation talent agency. Petitti has extensive background in television. A 14-time National Sports Emmy Award winner, Petitti has held senior executive roles at CBS Sports and ABC Sports overseeing rights acquisition deals for a variety of sports leagues and college and professional sports events. That includes the NCAA Tournament, regular-season men’s basketball, college football, NFL, PGA Tour, the Masters, U.S. Open tennis championships and the Little League World Series. He also played a key role in the creation of the Bowl Championship Series to determine college football’s national champion. BASEBALL
Happ, Cubs agree to $61M, 3-year contract
CHICAGO — All-Star outfielder Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs agreed Wednesday to a $61 million, three-year contract covering 2024-26. Happ agreed in January to a $10.85 million, one-year contract. His new deal calls for a $3 million signing bonus payable June 1 and salaries of $20 million in both 2025 and 2026, and $18 million in 2027. He gets a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips.
Ump hospitalized after being hit in head
CLEVELAND — Umpire Larry Vanover is being evaluated for a concussion and other injuries at a hospital after being struck in the head with a relay throw during Wednesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. The 67-year-old Vanover was knocked down by the throw from Guardians All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez, who wheeled and fired toward the plate and hit Vanover, positioned on the infield grass between second and the mound, on the left side of his head.
Rangers SS Seager out at least 4 weeks
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager will miss at least four weeks after being placed on the injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain after getting hurt running the bases. General manager Chris Young said Seager had an MRI that showed a Grade 2 strain. Seager was hurt in the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game against Kansas City, BASKETBALL
Otzelberger gets 2-year extension from ISU
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger has received a two-year contract extension that keeps him with the Cyclones through the 2028-29 season. Athletic director Jamie Pollard announced the extension Monday, noting Otzelberger has led the team to the NCAA Tournament each of his first two seasons and signed the highest-rated recruiting class in program history. “The complete transformation of our program in such a short time is a testament to Coach Otzelberger’s leadership and vision for Cyclone Basketball, and he is most deserving of this extension and a compensation increase,” Pollard said. FOOTBALL
Dad says university failed to treat son
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The father of a former NFL player who fatally shot six people before killing himself two years ago is suing the alma mater where his son played football. An autopsy eventually diagnosed Phillip Adams with an unusually severe form of the degenerative brain disease commonly known as CTE that has been shown to cause violent mood swings and memory loss. Now, Alonzo Adams says South Carolina State University did not follow safety protocols or properly train employees to treat the sustained head trauma that his son suffered during a college career that lasted from 2006 to 2009. AUTO RACING
Chase Elliott set to return from broken leg
CONCORD, N.C. — Chase Elliott will return to racing this weekend at Martinsville Speedway after he missed the last six NASCAR Cup races with a broken left leg. The 27-year-old Elliott was injured in a snowboarding accident in Colorado. The 2020 Cup Series champion rehabilitated in Colorado before returning to his home in Dawsonville, Georgia, in late March to continue physical therapy.
