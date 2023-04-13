Former Major League Baseball executive Tony Petitti has been named the next commissioner of the Big Ten, the conference announced Wednesday. Petitti replaces Kevin Warren beginning May 15. Warren, who will become president of the Chicago Bears, is scheduled to leave April 17. Petitti continues a trend of recent hires to lead the top conferences coming from outside college sports — like Warren, who worked for the Minnesota Vikings before taking over for Jim Delany and becoming the Big Ten’s first Black commissioner in 2019. The Pac-12 subsequently hired George Kliavkoff, who was an executive for MGM Resorts International. Last year, the Big 12 hired Brett Yormark as commissioner after he had previously run Barclays Center in New York and worked for the Roc Nation talent agency. Petitti has extensive background in television. A 14-time National Sports Emmy Award winner, Petitti has held senior executive roles at CBS Sports and ABC Sports overseeing rights acquisition deals for a variety of sports leagues and college and professional sports events. That includes the NCAA Tournament, regular-season men’s basketball, college football, NFL, PGA Tour, the Masters, U.S. Open tennis championships and the Little League World Series. He also played a key role in the creation of the Bowl Championship Series to determine college football’s national champion. BASEBALL

Happ, Cubs agree to $61M, 3-year contract

Recommended for you

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.