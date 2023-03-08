Illinois Purdue Basketball
Purdue center Zach Edey celebrates with the Big Ten Conference regular-season championship trophy on Sunday after beating Illinois.

 Michael Conroy The Associated Press

CHICAGO — While Zach Edey and Purdue won the Big Ten title this season, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Indiana had their share of big moments. Same for Boo Buie and Northwestern, and Tyson Walker and Michigan State.

The Big Ten Conference Tournament is back in Chicago this year, and — judging by the regular season — it could be a wild week in the Windy City.

