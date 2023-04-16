It took until the final day of the NHL regular season to set all eight matchups for the first round of the playoffs.
The four matchups in the Eastern Conference are set: Boston will face Florida; Tampa Bay will play Toronto; the New York Rangers will play New Jersey; and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Islanders. In the West, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will take on the Los Angeles Kings while the Vegas Golden Knights will face Winnipeg.
The chase for the Cup begins Monday.
BRUINS-PANTHERS
Game 1: Monday at Boston.
The Bruins set league records with 65 wins and 135 points, skating away with the Presidents’ Trophy and home ice throughout the playoffs. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman said of the wins record, “It’s a feather in our cap, but we have a bigger goal in mind.”
Boston has it all, from 61-goal-scorer David Pastrnak and elite two-way center Patrice Bergeron to top defenseman Charlie McAvoy and likely Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Linus Ullmark.
Florida finished 30 points lower than a year ago.
MAPLE LEAFS-LIGHTNING
Game 1: Tuesday at Toronto.
This tantalizing matchup, locked in for some time, is a rematch from the first round last year, when the Lightning rallied from a 3-2 series deficit to win in seven games.
Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares and Morgan Rielly have yet to win a playoff series in Toronto. The Lightning have the playoff pedigree and the best goaltender in the world in Andrei Vasilevskiy, but they’ve also played so much hockey because of three trips to the final — and two wins — since the fall of 2020.
DEVILS-RANGERS
Game 1: Tuesday at New Jersey.
The Devils won three of the four games between the teams this season, and their speed presents a challenge for the Rangers. Jack Hughes is in the playoffs for the first time, coming off a 99-point season to lead the Devils, who signed Cup-winning veteran Ondrej Palat.
New York benefits from the experience of a run to the East final last year and added Cup winners Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko at the trade deadline.
HURRICANES-ISLANDERS
Game 1: Monday at Carolina.
The Hurricanes lost forwards Max Pacioretty and Andrei Svechnikov to season-ending injuries and still won the division for a third consecutive year. They’d like to finally break through after consecutive second-round exits.
The first test is the Islanders, who are back in the playoffs after a one-year absence. Like good friend and fellow Russian Shesterkin, Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin could steal a series.
OILERS-KINGS
Game 1: Monday at Edmonton.
McDavid and the Oilers fought back from a 3-2 series deficit to beat the Kings in the first round last year, and since bringing in defenseman Mattias Ekholm at the trade deadline have been better at keeping the puck out of their net. Rookie goalie Stuart Skinner will nonetheless be tested by seasoned Kings like Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS-JETS
Game 1: Tuesday at Vegas.
In their first season with Bruce Cassidy coaching and with Jack Eichel healthy, the Golden Knights are back in the playoffs. They’ve made the playoffs in five of six seasons since coming into existence — and this season they are formidable no matter which goalie they have in net.
Winnipeg looked safely in until a late-season swoon put that in danger.
AVALANCHE-KRAKEN
Game 1: Tuesday at Colorado
The champs won the Central Division despite playing the entire season without captain Gabriel Landeskog and missing playoff MVP Cale Makar, No. 1 center Nathan MacKinnon and others for long stretches because of injuries.
In the playoffs in their second season of existence, the Kraken beat Colorado in two of three meetings this season.
STARS-WILD
Game 1: Monday at Dallas
Minnesota’s former team against Minnesota’s current team is also a showdown between two of the breakout stars in the sport: the Stars’ Jason Robertson and Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov. Robertson scored a career-high 46 goals and broke Mike Modano’s franchise points record, while Kaprizov had 40 goals despite missing several to injury.
