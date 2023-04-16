It took until the final day of the NHL regular season to set all eight matchups for the first round of the playoffs.

The four matchups in the Eastern Conference are set: Boston will face Florida; Tampa Bay will play Toronto; the New York Rangers will play New Jersey; and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Islanders. In the West, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will take on the Los Angeles Kings while the Vegas Golden Knights will face Winnipeg.

