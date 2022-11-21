Soccer WCup United States
United States forward Christian Pulisic (left) and and his teammates participate in an official training session at Al-Gharafa SC Stadium, in Doha, on Saturday.

 Ashley Landis

DOHA, Qatar — Gio Reyna, Joe Scally and Yusuf Musah were 11 years old the last time the United States took the field in a World Cup match. On the 3,066th day after that loss in Brazil, the Americans return to soccer’s showcase with a new-look team dreaming lofty goals and hoping for actual ones.

Filled with novelty, nerves and naivety, these young Americans take the field against Wales on today in a match a growing fan base back home has been pining for since 2014.

