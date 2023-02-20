CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced Sunday that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.
Toews hasn’t played since Jan. 28. The Blackhawks placed the 34-year-old center on injured reserve on Wednesday with what they said was a non-COVID-19-related illness.
“It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms,” Toews said in a statement released by the team. “In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization.”
Toews missed the 2020-21 season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome.
Toews has spent his entire career with Chicago, winning three Stanley Cup titles. But he is eligible for free agency after this season.
He had 12 goals and 25 assists in 71 games when he returned to action last year, and he had looked stronger this season. He has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games for the last-place Blackhawks.
CHICAGO — Patrick Kane had his ninth career regular-season hat trick, rookie Cole Guttman scored the game-winner and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-3, Sunday night.
Max Domi had a goal and three assists for the Blackhawks, who won their second straight following a three-game losing streak and climbed out of last place in the NHL. The Maple Leafs had won two straight, including a 5-2 romp over the Blackhawks on Wednesday in Toronto.
Guttman, a former Dubuque Fighting Saints captain who led Denver to the NCAA title last season, scored his first NHL goal by beating Ilya Samsonov over the blocker with a hard wrist shot from right wing with 8:18 remaining to break a 3-all tie.
BASKETBALL
SALT LAKE CITY — Kevin Love says has chosen to sign with the Miami Heat for the remainder of the season once he clears waivers. And a person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Heat also are finalizing plans to add another big man in free agent center Cody Zeller. That deal is expected to be completed before the team gathers in Miami to begin practice following the All-Star break.
Brittney Griner is headed back to the Phoenix Mercury. Griner, who was a free agent, re-signed with the Mercury on a one-year contract according to a person familiar with the deal. The 32-year-old had said she would return to Phoenix in a social media post in December after she returned home from her 10-month ordeal in Russia.
GOLF
NAPLES, Fla. — Bernhard Langer matched Hale Irwin’s PGA Tour Champions victory record of 45 on Sunday, winning the Chubb Classic for the fifth time.
The 65-year-old Langer matched his age with a closing 7-under 65 for a three-stroke victory over Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington. Langer finished at 17-under 199 on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course. At 65 years, 5 months, 23 days, the German star extended his record as the oldest winner.
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Lydia Ko began the new year the same way she ended 2022, with a big win and a big check as she closed with a 4-under 68 to win the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.
Ko, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, held off Aditi Ashok of India to capture the richest prize among regular Ladies European Tour events. She won $750,000 from the $5 million prize fund at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. Ko ended last year by winning the LPGA Tour finale and $2 million, the richest payoff in women’s golf, which elevated her to No. 1 in the world.
CHONBURI, Thailand — Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark claimed his seventh European tour title with a four-shot victory in the Thailand Classic at the Amata Spring Country Club on Sunday. Starting the final round two shots ahead of countryman Nicolai Hojgaard and Yannik Paul of Germany, the Dane never let anyone threaten him as he cruised through the last 18 holes with an error-free 66 to win by four strokes.
TENNIS
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Sixth-seeded Daniil Medvedev rallied past Jannik Sinner at the Rotterdam Open to win his 16th title. Medvedev won, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, in the indoor hard-court final.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz won his first title since his milestone U.S. Open triumph by beating Cameron Norrie in straight sets at the Argentina Open. The world No. 2 overcame No. 12 Norrie, 6-3, 7-5, in the clay-court final.
