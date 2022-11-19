Titans Packers Football
A dejected Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after a loss to Tennessee on Thursday.

 Morry Gash

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers couldn’t produce a second consecutive late comeback and didn’t get much help from a Green Bay defense that keeps underachieving.

Now the Packers head into Thanksgiving week with virtually no margin for error as the three-time defending NFC North champions’ playoff hopes continue to fade.

