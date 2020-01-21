CLEVELAND — The Browns could be turning a little more purple.
After hiring former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as its coach, Cleveland interviewed Minnesota assistant general manager George Paton for its GM opening this past weekend, a person familiar with the team’s itinerary told The Associated Press on Monday.
Paton, who worked for the past 13 years in Minnesota with Stefanski, met with the team’s search committee — including Stefanski — on Saturday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not confirming any interviews during the process.
Paton is expected to meet again with the Browns this week.
He would seem to be a natural fit with Stefanski, who has spent the past week interviewing candidates for his coaching staff while helping in the search for a GM to replace John Dorsey. The Browns ousted Dorsey last month following a 6-10 season.
Owner Jimmy Haslam and his committee have met with two other GM candidates: Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry and New England Patriots college scouting director Monti Ossenfort.
Snow rejoins Rhule with Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Phil Snow is rejoining head coach Matt Rhule in Carolina as the new Panthers defensive coordinator.
Snow previously served as defensive coordinator under Rhule at Baylor from 2017-19 and Temple from 2013-16.
Snow has spent 37 seasons coaching college football, serving as a defensive coordinator at seven previous schools, including UCLA, Washington, Arizona State and Boise State. He also worked as an assistant coach with the Detroit Lions for four seasons (2005-08).
Miami lands pair of transfers
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King announced Monday that he is transferring to Miami, a significant get for the Hurricanes as they try to bounce back from a 6-7 season.
King played in four games for Houston this past season before announcing in late September that he would take the rest of 2019 off and redshirt to preserve eligibility for 2020.
Later Monday, Miami landed another graduate transfer in former Temple defensive end Quincy Roche.
Roche had 49 tackles and 13 sacks last season for Temple. He ranked No. 5 nationally in sacks per game — three spots behind Miami’s Gregory Rousseau, who was No. 2 in the country at 1.19 sacks per game in his redshirt freshman season.
BASKETBALL
Lawyer says Hawks’ Parsons has career-threatening injuries
ATLANTA — Chandler Parsons’ attorneys say the Atlanta Hawks forward suffered “severe and permanent injuries” in a car wreck last week that could jeopardize his career.
Attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis of the firm Morgan & Morgan say the injuries Parsons suffered in Wednesday’s crash include a traumatic brain injury, disk herniation and a torn labrum. Parsons was leaving practice when he was hit by a driver who the attorneys say was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sgt. John Chafee of the Atlanta Police Department told The Associated Press that the police report was not available Monday because the public affairs unit was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.
Baylor moves up, record 7th No. 1 team
Baylor and Gonzaga were the only two teams in the top five that took care of business last week.
That doesn’t mean they didn’t move around, too.
The Bears (15-1) leaped over the Bulldogs and into the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll today, using wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma State to give the Top 25 its seventh team on top this season. That matches the record set in 1983 for the most No. 1s in the history of the poll, which dates to the 1948-49 season.
Iowa, which has been in and out of the poll all season, made the biggest jump back in at No. 19 after its win over then-No. 19 Michigan. Rutgers moved into the poll at No. 24, the first time the Scarlet Knights have been ranked since the final poll of the 1978-79 season.
No. 14 Mountaineers rout Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Derek Culver scored 13 points, No. 14 West Virginia jumped to a big early lead and coasted to a 97-59 victory over Texas on Monday night.
Jermaine Haley added 12 points and Jordan McCabe scored 10 for the Mountaineers (15-3, 4-2 Big 12), who bounced back from a lopsided loss at Kansas State that cost them a spot in the top 10 this week.
GOLF
Lopez wins LPGA Tournament of Champions
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Having already battled for five extra holes into darkness without producing a champion a day earlier, Gaby Lopez and Nasa Hataoka showed up to work at 8 a.m., just like regular folks.
The early wake-up call and extra golf was worth it for Lopez, who rolled in a 30-foot putt for birdie to prevail on the seventh playoff hole Monday and capture the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
It was the second LPGA title for Lopez, who 14 months ago became only the second player from Mexico to win on tour, joining World Golf Hall of Fame member Lorena Ochoa. She earned $180,000 for the victory.
BASEBALL
Hernandez joins Atlanta on minors deal
ATLANTA — Longtime Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández reached a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday that includes an invite to big league spring training.
The right-hander would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to Atlanta’s 40-man roster.
Hernández, who turns 34 in April, is coming off his worst season in the majors. King Felix went 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA in 15 starts for the Mariners and lost his place in the rotation.
Hernández was among the best and more durable pitchers in the majors for more than a decade, a stretch that included six All-Star selections and the 2010 AL Cy Young Award.