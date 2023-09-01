NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is keeping the pitch clock the same for the postseason as it was for the regular season, brushing aside complaints from some players.
Following an MLB executive council meeting this week, the commissioner’s office informed the competition committee there will be no change, a decision first reported by Sports Illustrated. The competition committee adopted the clock ahead of the 2023 season along with restrictions on defensive shifts and larger bases.
The clock is set at 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds when there are runners.
The average time of a nine-inning game has dropped from 3 hours, 10 minutes in 2021 to 3:04 last year, when the PitchCom electronic signaling device was introduced, and to 2:39 so far this season. That is on track to be the fastest since 1984.
The average has crept up from 2:37 in April to 2:38 in May, 2:39 in June and 2:41 in both July and August.
Clock violations have averaged 0.48 per game, dropping from 0.71 in April to 0.57 in May, 0.41 in June, 0.38 in July and 0.29 in August.
Nine-inning postseason games last year averaged 3:23, including 3:24 for the World Series.
Phillies activate pair off injured list
MILWAUKEE — The Philadelphia Phillies have activated left-handed pitcher Ranger Suárez and outfielder Cristian Pache from the injured list.
Suárez has been dealing with a strained right hamstring and last pitched for the Phillies on Aug. 13. Pache, who had irritation in his right elbow, made his last appearance with the Phillies on July 9.
Reds place Greene, 2 others on COVID list
CINCINNATI — Reds right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene will miss at least a week after he was among three pitchers placed on the COVID-19 injured list, the team said Friday.
After the first game of the Friday doubleheader, won by the Cubs 6-2, the Reds announced they also put right-handed starter Ben Lively and reliever Fernando Cruz on the COVID-19 list.
Jays reinstate Green from 60-day IL
Chad Green was reinstated from the 60-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
The reliever joined the Blue Jays for the first time after undergoing Tommy John surgery with the New York Yankees last season. After seven years with the Yankees, the 32-year-old Green signed an $8.5 million, two-year contract with Toronto in the offseason. He was 33-22 with a 3.17 ERA and 11 saves in 272 major league games, including 24 starts.
AUTO RACING
Preece cleared to race at Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Ryan Preece has been cleared to race in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway after his frightening crash at Daytona a week ago.
“I’ll see you at Darlington,” Preece said in a social media video posted Friday by his Stewart-Haas Racing team. “I’m sitting right here, I’m completely fine. I feel good and, obviously, I’m ready to get to Darlington.”
Preece went airborne last Saturday night and rolled over more than 10 times before coming to rest. He then got out of the damaged machine and walk off without any apparent injuries.
Preece spent the night in a hospital after the accident and was checked again during the week to make sure there was no lingering damage.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks S Adams won’t be ready Week 1
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks won’t have safety Jamal Adams back in time for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Pete Carroll told a Seattle radio station on Friday.
Speaking on 93.3 KJR-FM, Carroll said Adams won’t be ready for Week 1 as he continues his recovery from a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in the 2022 season opener. Adams was activated off the physically unable to perform list last week.
BASKETBALL
U.S. rallies to beat Montenego
MANILA, Philippines — The U.S. got its first real test of the Basketball World Cup on Friday, and found a way to survive and remain unbeaten. Barely.
Anthony Edwards scored 17 points, Austin Reaves had 12, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 11 and the Americans overcame a halftime deficit to beat Montenegro, 85-73, in the second-round opener at the World Cup for both teams. It put the U.S. on the brink of clinching a spot in the quarterfinals.
SOCCER
Ricketts’ purchase of Red Stars approved
CHICAGO — The National Women’s Soccer League formally approved the sale of the Chicago Red Stars to an ownership group led by Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts. The league’s Board of Governors unanimously approved the $60 million deal Friday.
Ricketts and her family have owned the Cubs since 2009. She is also a minority owner of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.