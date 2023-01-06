AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has fired basketball coach Chris Beard, who faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée, with the school telling his attorney on Thursday that Beard is “unfit” for the position. Beard had five years left on a seven-year guaranteed contract that included a provision he could be fired for cause if he was charged with a felony or committed other behavior unbecoming of his position or that reflected poorly on the university. The charge of assault by strangulation/suffocation family violence carries a possible prison sentence of two to 10 years if convicted; the woman told police Beard strangled and bit her, but later denied he choked her. Beard had been suspended without pay since he was arrested, and school officials had said there was internal investigation. The university’s vice president of legal affairs, Jim Davis, wrote in a letter to Beard’s attorney Thursday that Beard engaged in “unacceptable behavior that makes him unfit to serve as head coach at our university.” Whether prosecutors continue with the case does not determine whether Beard engaged in conduct unbecoming of the school, Davis wrote. Police responded to an emergency call at Beard’s house after midnight on Dec. 12 and arrested him after Beard’s fiancée, Randi Trew, told officers he choked her from behind, bit her and hit her when the two got in an argument.
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has fired basketball coach Chris Beard, who faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée, with the school telling his attorney on Thursday that Beard is “unfit” for the position.
Beard had five years left on a seven-year guaranteed contract that included a provision he could be fired for cause if he was charged with a felony or committed other behavior unbecoming of his position or that reflected poorly on the university.
The charge of assault by strangulation/suffocation family violence carries a possible prison sentence of two to 10 years if convicted; the woman told police Beard strangled and bit her, but later denied he choked her.
Beard had been suspended without pay since he was arrested, and school officials had said there was internal investigation.
The university’s vice president of legal affairs, Jim Davis, wrote in a letter to Beard’s attorney Thursday that Beard engaged in “unacceptable behavior that makes him unfit to serve as head coach at our university.” Whether prosecutors continue with the case does not determine whether Beard engaged in conduct unbecoming of the school, Davis wrote.
Police responded to an emergency call at Beard’s house after midnight on Dec. 12 and arrested him after Beard’s fiancée, Randi Trew, told officers he choked her from behind, bit her and hit her when the two got in an argument.
James, Durant lead early All-Star voting
NEW YORK — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets might be headed toward yet another NBA All-Star Game rematch.
James is the overall leader so far in All-Star balloting, and Durant leads all Eastern Conference players in early voting returns — putting them on track to be All-Star captains for the third consecutive year.
MSU player pleads guilty to misdemeanors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A Michigan State football player facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanors.
The felony was dropped, under a deal with prosecutors, and Khary Crump’s record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation, attorney Mike Nichols said.
Crump was one of seven Michigan State players facing charges. Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after Michigan defeated the Spartans, 29-7, on Oct. 29. Video showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows.
Harbaugh: ‘I expect’ to be back at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh said he expects to coach Michigan’s football team next season, posting a statement Thursday on the team’s social media accounts following reports of his interest in returning to the NFL.
“I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh said in a statement on Thursday. “College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe that is a testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program.”
U.S. takes bronze at world juniors
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Chaz Lucius completed a hat trick in overtime and the United States beat Sweden 8-7 on Thursday to finish third in the world junior hockey championship.
Lucius ended the 3-on-3 extra period when he flipped a backhander over goalie Carl Lindbom. Cutter Gauthier had two goals and Logan Cooley, Ryan Ufko and Hughes also scored for the Americans, coming off a 6-2 loss to Canada in the semifinals Wednesday night.
Minaya named adviser to Yankees GM
NEW YORK — The Yankees are bulking up on front office talent, hiring Omar Minaya on Thursday as a senior adviser to baseball operations.
A former general manager of the Montreal Expos and New York Mets, the 64-year-old Minaya joins a group of experienced leaders built around Brian Cashman, who has been Yankees GM since 1998 and is the longest-serving baseball operations head in the major leagues. Former San Francisco GM Brian Sabean was hired Tuesday as executive adviser and former Chicago Cubs GM Jim Hendry has been a special assignment scout since 2012.
Masters awards exemption to NCAA champion
The Masters expanded its reach to elite amateurs on Thursday when it offered a special invitation to NCAA champion Gordon Sargent, the first time in more than 20 years an amateur received such an invitation.
Augusta National also awarded a special invitation to Kazuki Higa, who won four times on the Japan Golf Tour and captured the money list last year.
