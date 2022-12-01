Nebraska Iowa Football
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph reacts to a call on Friday, when the Cornhuskers defeated Iowa.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.

Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location. He was being held at Lancaster Country Jail.

