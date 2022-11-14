Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs rolled past Jacksonville, 27-17, on Sunday in Kansas City.
Kadarius Toney, who was acquired a couple of weeks ago from the Giants, had 33 yards rushing to go with four catches for 57 yards and his first NFL touchdown reception, helping the Chiefs (7-2) win their sixth straight over the Jaguars.
Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Noah Gray also had touchdown catches for the Chiefs.
Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was placed in the concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco early in the game.
Trevor Lawrence threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, both to Christian Kirk, who finished with nine catches for 105 yards for the Jaguars (3-7).
The Jaguars became the first team in five years to recover an onside kick to open the game, but their offense squandered the opportunity — and several more. They punted five times and missed a field goal on their first six possessions.
Steelers 20, Saints 10 — At Pittsburgh: Kenny Pickett and George Pickens ran for 1-yard touchdowns and Pittsburgh pulled away from listless New Orleans. Fueled by the return of star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the Steelers (3-6) held the Saints to 186 yards to win for the second time in eight games. Pittsburgh sacked Andy Dalton twice and forced a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions to thwart any hope of a late rally by the Saints (3-7).
Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16 — At Munich: Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes as Tampa Bay beat Seattle in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Bucs (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle’s four-game winning streak.
Dolphins 37, Browns 17 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Tua Tagovailoa maintained his scorching form since his return from a concussion, throwing three touchdown passes as Miami won its fourth straight. In a game that was a blowout by the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa connected with three receivers for his third straight three-touchdown game.
Giants 24, Texans 16 — East Rutherford, N.J.: Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes, Saquon Barkley ran for 152 yards and a TD and New York beat Houston. Jones, who was 13 of 17 for 197 yards, hit tight end Lawrence Cager on a 9-yard TD pass and Darius Slayton on a 54-yard catch and run as the Giants (7-2) scored on their opening possession of each half to build a 14-3 lead.
Titans 17, Broncos 10 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as Tennessee rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Denver.
Colts 25, Raiders 20 —At Las Vegas: Matt Ryan got his job back as the Colts’ starter under TV analyst-turned-interim coach Jeff Saturday, and the veteran quarterback delivered a 35-yard touchdown pass to Parris Campbell to lead Indianapolis to a victory over Las Vegas.
Cardinals 27, Rams 17 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and Arizona hung on for a victory over Los Angeles, which lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
