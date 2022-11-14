Jaguars Chiefs Football
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel The Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs rolled past Jacksonville, 27-17, on Sunday in Kansas City.

Kadarius Toney, who was acquired a couple of weeks ago from the Giants, had 33 yards rushing to go with four catches for 57 yards and his first NFL touchdown reception, helping the Chiefs (7-2) win their sixth straight over the Jaguars.

