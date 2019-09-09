Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes — one a stunning 75-yarder to big back Derrick Henry — and the Cleveland Browns fell flat on their faces in their highly anticipated opener Sunday afternoon in Cleveland
Titans tight end Delanie Walker had two TD catches in the fourth, and Tennessee’s defensive backs intercepted Baker Mayfield three times in the fourth period en route to a 43-13 romp.
Cameron Wake sacked Mayfield in the end zone for a safety in the first half, and the Titans dominated the undisciplined and perhaps overblown Browns, picked by some to contend for a Super Bowl title after adding Odell Beckham Jr. The Browns committed 18 penalties for 182 yards, a poor reflection on first-year coach Freddie Kitchens. Cleveland also had a player ejected for kicking a Titans defender.
The Browns are 1-19-1 in openers since 1999.
Mariota finished 14 of 24 for 248 yards, completing his two scoring passes to Walker in a span of 3:29 of the final quarter when the Titans opened a 23-point lead.
Ravens 59, Dolphins 10 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Lamar Jackson looked unstoppable from the start and tied a franchise record with five touchdown passes to help the Ravens humiliate the Dolphins and rookie coach Brian Flores. The Ravens set a franchise record for points in the first half, and an NFL record for points in the first half of an opener, taking a 42-10 lead at the break. They broke franchise marks for points and total yards with 643.
Rams 30, Panthers 27 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Malcolm Brown ran for a pair of scores and Jared Goff threw for 186 yards and a touchdown. Todd Gurley started and ran for 97 yards on 14 carries after being limited to 8 yards rushing on five carries in the first half. Brown was the primary ball carrier for the better part of three quarters and finished with 53 yards on 11 carries. Christian McCaffrey led the Panthers with 209 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.
Eagles 32, Redskins 27 — At Philadelphia: Carson Wentz threw a pair of deep touchdown passes to DeSean Jackson, and the Eagles overcame a 17-point deficit. Wentz was 28 of 39 for 313 yards and three TDs in his first game since Week 14 after not taking a snap in the preseason. Jackson had eight catches for 154 yards. The Eagles racked up 436 total yards. Case Keenum threw for 380 yards and three TDs, helping the Redskins build a 17-0 lead in his first start with his fourth team in four seasons.
Bills 17, Jets 16 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Josh Allen threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to John Brown with 3 minutes left, and the Bills rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit. After struggling to get much going on offense, the Bills finally were able to move the ball after Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley left with a groin injury. Buffalo also took advantage of kicking woes by the Jets as Kaare Vedvik, claimed last week off waivers from Minnesota, missed an extra point and a 45-yard field goal and ended up being the difference in the game.
Chargers 30, Colts 24 (OT) — At Carson, Calif.: Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including the winner on a 7-yard run with 5:01 remaining in overtime. The Chargers got the ball to start overtime and went 75 yards on eight plays. Ekeler, the Chargers’ lead back with Melvin Gordon holding out for a new contract, had 154 all-purpose yards on the day. He ran for 58 yards on 10 carries and caught six passes for 96 yards and two scores.
Seahawks 21, Bengals 20 — At Seattle: Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for a 44-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the Seahawks withstood a career day from Andy Dalton, who threw for a career-high 418 yards and two first-half touchdowns to John Ross.
Darlington, Wis., native Alex Erickson caught four passes for 28 yards for the Bengals. He returned four punts for an average of 8.5 yards.
Cowboys 35, Giants 17 — At Arlington, Texas: Dak Prescott tied his career high with four touchdown passes while throwing for 405 yards, and the Cowboys rolled up 494 yards. Saquon Barkley ran 59 yards on his first carry of the season, setting up Eli Manning’s touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead. But the Giants simply couldn’t keep up with a Dallas offense eager to see what could happen at full strength.
49ers 31, Buccaneers 17 — At Tampa, Fla.: Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon returned two of a retooled San Francisco defense’s three interceptions of Jameis Winston for touchdowns and Robbie Gould kicked three field goals. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 166 yards and one touchdown in his first game in nearly a year.
Cardinals 27, Lions 27 (OT) — At Glendale, Ariz.: Kyler Murray and the Cardinals nearly finished an improbable comeback in the rookie’s debut, rallying from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 24 in regulation. The Cardinals had two chances to win in extra time and so did the Lions, but all they could do was trade field goals and settle for a tie.