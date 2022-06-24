The number of women competing at the highest level of college athletics continues to rise along with an increasing funding gap for men’s and women’s sports programs.
An NCAA report examining the 50th anniversary of the Title IX civil-rights law found 47.1% of participation opportunities were for women across Division I in 2020 compared to 26.4% in 1982. Yet amid that growth, men’s programs received more than double that of women’s programs in allocated resources in 2020.
NCAA managing director for the office of inclusion and lead report author Amy Wilson told The Associated Press the resource gap was “stark.” It stands out when evaluating how schools use resources to comply with Title IX by providing equitable opportunities for male and female athletes.
BASEBALL
Texas trades Calhoun to Giants for Duggar
ARLINGTON, Texas — The San Francisco Giants have acquired outfielder Willie Calhoun from the Texas Rangers in a trade for outfielder Steven Duggar.
Calhoun was the main return to the Rangers when they traded pitcher Yu Darvish five years ago. San Francisco also receives cash in the deal announced Thursday. It will be a homecoming for Calhoun, and a move he requested after being sent to the minors on May 1. Duggar was activated from the 60-day injured list after being sidelined by strained left oblique.
FOOTBALL
Hall of Fame running back McElhenny dies
NFL Hall of Famer Hugh McElhenny, an elusive running back from the 1950s has died. He was 93.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said in a release that McEhlenny died of natural causes on June 17 at his home in Nevada, and that son-in-law Chris Permann confirmed the death. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1970. McElhenny was one of the NFL’s top players of the 1950s due to his thrilling runs and all-around skills as a runner, receiver and kick returner.
AUSTIN, Texas — Prep quarterback Arch Manning has tweeted that he plans to play at Texas.
Manning is going into his senior season at Isidore Newman. His Super Bowl MVP uncles Peyton and Eli Manning also attended the prep school in New Orleans. Peyton Manning played his college ball at Tennessee. Eli Manning followed their father and Arch’s grandfather, Archie, and played at Ole Miss. Texas is currently in the Big 12, but is moving to the Southeastern Conference no later than the 2025 season.
GOLF
McIlroy, Poston share Travelers lead
CROMWELL, Conn. — Rory McIlroy fought off a sinus bug to shoot an 8-under 62 on Thursday for a share of the first-round lead with J.T. Poston in the Travelers Championship.
McIlroy matched the lowest opening round of his PGA Tour career. Poston had five straight birdies on Nos. 13-17 and made the turn at 6-under 29.
Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird were a stroke back.
Li shoots 10-under to lead International Open
MUNICH — Li Haotong shot 10-under 62 to lead after the first round of the BMW International Open on Thursday as the European tour continued to allow players from the breakaway Saudi-backed LIV series to compete. The Chinese player leads by one stroke from Daan Huizing and two from third-place Nicolai von Dellingshausen.
BETHESDA, Md. — In Gee Chun breezed to an 8-under 64 and jumped out to a record-tying five-stroke lead in the first round of the Women’s PGA Championship. Chun birdied seven of eight holes during one stretch. Pornanong Phatlum and Hye-Jin Choi each shot 69, and no one else broke 70.
SOCCER
Maradona’s medical personnel to face trial
BUENOS AIRES — An Argentinian judge has ruled that eight medical personnel involved in the care of soccer star Diego Maradona will face a public trial for criminal negligence.
Brain surgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are among those expected to stand trial for homicide. The trial is not expected to begin until the end of 2023 or early 2024. The defendants are accused of failing to take proper care of Maradona when he was recovering from surgery, which led to his death.
SWIMMING
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue at worlds
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships with her quick reaction. The United States coach knew something was wrong when she saw artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez sink motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine on Wednesday.
The fully clothed Fuentes dived in. She swam to the unresponsive Alvarez, put her arms around her, and lifted her to the water’s surface. Another person helped get her out of the pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.