INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts signed three more draft picks Friday: running back Jonathan Taylor out of Wisconsin, quarterback Jacob Eason of Washington, and linebacker Jordan Glasgow of Michigan.
Indy now has seven of nine draft picks under contract, all on four-year deals.
Taylor was the second of the Colts’ two second-round picks, No. 41 overall, and became the first junior in FBS history to rush for more than 6,000 career yards. He’s expected to split carries with Marlon Mack.
Eason was taken in the fourth round, No. 122, and will open training camp as the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett.
Glasgow was Indy’s final pick in the sixth round, No. 213, and is expected to pIay a key role on special teams. He could also play safety.
Indy’s other second-round selection, receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and cornerback Julian Blackmon, a third-round pick, remain unsigned.
Dolphins fans have chance to view statue of late Shula
Miami Dolphins fans will be given a chance to view Don Shula’s statue at their stadium in the first of a series of events to celebrate the late coach.
Access to the statue by vehicle will be permitted next Friday and Saturday. Fans will be required to practice social distancing and are discouraged from bringing any items with them. The Dolphins will host a public memorial for Shula at the stadium once coronavirus concerns ease.
Shula led the 1972 and 1973 Dolphins to Super Bowl championships. He died on May 4 at the age of 90.
Harrison: Tomlin paid for bounty
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison is finding ways to make headlines in his retirement as easily he did during his productive but volatile career. Harrison, a five-time Pro Bowler and the 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, raised eyebrows Thursday when he strongly hinted Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reimbursed Harrison for a fine the NFL levied on Harrison for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Cleveland wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi in October, 2010.
Appearing on a podcast hosted by former Steelers teammate Willie Colon, Harrison said Tomlin approached him and handed him an envelope during the aftermath of the hit, which left Massaquoi with a concussion. Harrison declined to specify what was in the envelope. Team president Art Rooney II denied any involvement by Tomlin.
GOLF
McIlroy won’t play golf with Trump again
Rory McIlroy says he wouldn’t play golf again with President Donald Trump and doubts he would even be invited after questioning his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. McIlroy did an hour-plus interview for the McKellar Journal podcast in which he was asked whether he regretted the February 2017 round with Trump because of criticism on social media.
McIlroy, the No. 1 player in the world, said three years ago he played with Trump out of respect for the office. He said on the podcast he enjoyed his day at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Florida. He says Trump was charismatic, personable and treated everyone well, from the the players in the group to the workers in the cart barn.
Michigan tournament where LPGA planned to resume canceled
The Michigan tournament where the LPGA Tour hoped to resume has been canceled.
The LPGA says the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational will not be played July 15-18 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour did not offer any other specifics except for Commissioner Mike Whan emphasizing the long-term health of the tour is paramount.
The cancellation means the LPGA now hopes to return July 23-26 with the Marathon LPGA Classic in Ohio.
BASKETBALL
Pistons’ Brown has surgery on thumb
DETROIT — Pistons guard Bruce Brown had thumb surgery last month and is ready to play if the NBA season resumes.
Brown said during a video conference Friday that a ligament was placed back onto his thumb bone.
Brown said he played through the problem this season, and while it could be painful, it didn’t limit him much.
Brown has scored 8.9 points per game this season, more than double his average as a rookie in 2018-19.
AUTO RACING
No green light for Pocono Raceway
NASCAR has yet to receive the green light to race in Pennsylvania.
Gov. Tom Wolf says he spoke to NASCAR officials about the status of the June 27 and 28 races at Pocono Raceway. The stock car series announced this week it will stick to Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Florida and Alabama for June races — all of them without fans.
NASCAR has now set plans for 20 races — including nine in the elite Cup Series — as it returns to the tracks after being shut down for more than two months by concerns about the coronavirus. The revised schedule didn’t address the scheduled doubleheader weekend at Pocono and the rest of season.
The Cup Series is scheduled to resume Sunday at Darlington Raceway and run four times in 11 days at the South Carolina track and at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.
BASEBALL
Bowling Green drops baseball to ease financesBowling Green has dropped baseball as part of a move to ease financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school says it’s reducing its athletic budget by $2 million.
“This is a very difficult, but necessary, decision,” athletic director Bob Moosbrugger said. “As a baseball alumnus, my heart breaks for the families affected by this decision.”
Moosbrugger added the school will honor scholarship agreements through graduation and will assist student-athletes who want to transfer.