LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears hired Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator under new coach Matt Eberflus on Sunday.
Hightower spent the past five seasons as San Francisco’s special teams coordinator and has 15 years of NFL coaching experience. He replaces Chris Tabor in Chicago, where Hightower was assistant special teams coach on John Fox’s staff in 2016.
Special teams played a big role in San Francisco’s NFC championship game run this season. The 49ers blocked a punt and returned it for a tying touchdown in the fourth quarter of their divisional-round game at Green Bay, and former Bear Robbie Gould kicked the winning field goal. San Francisco also blocked a field goal by Green Bay at the end of the first half.
The 49ers then lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game.
From 2017-2020, the 49ers tied for second in the NFL in made field goals (124) and fifth in field goal percentage (88.6). San Francisco’s punt coverage ranked second in that span, holding opponents to 6.2 yards per return.
The Bears now have all three coordinators in place, with Hightower joining offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
Eberflus is in his first NFL head coaching job, replacing the fired Matt Nagy, after he spent the past four years as Indianapolis defensive coordinator. The Bears also have a new general manager, with Ryan Poles taking over for Ryan Pace. Chicago went 6-11 this season.
The Miami Dolphins hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their head coach Sunday, making him the first minority candidate to get hired so far this offseason. McDaniel, who is biracial, replaces Brian Flores, who was fired despite posting winning records in the final two of his three seasons in Miami. Miami hiring Michigan’s Gattis
Miami is hiring Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to run new coach Mario Cristobal’s offense with the Hurricanes. Gattis is leaving Michigan after three seasons to join Cristobal’s staff. Gattis confirmed his decision in an interview with The Athletic. “It had to be something special to get me to leave something special, and this was it, man,” he said.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have interviewed longtime NHL executive Peter Chiarelli for their general manager job. Chiarelli, 57, is the vice president of hockey operations for the St. Louis Blues. He was the GM for the Boston Bruins from 2006-2015 and the Edmonton Oilers from 2015-2019. Chiarelli is a member of the Dubuque Fighting Saints ownership group.
New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes has been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list after participating in the league’s All-Star festivities in Las Vegas. The Devils announced the move on Sunday.
The 20-year-old Hughes has 12 goals and 15 assists in 28 games this season. He was selected by New Jersey with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.
GOLF
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia— Harold Varner III holed a 90-foot putt for eagle on the final hole Sunday to go from one shot behind to a stunning victory in the Saudi International. Varner finished with a 1-under 69 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club for his second victory worldwide. This was an Asian Tour event; and Varner previously won the Australia PGA.
RAS AL KHAMAH, United Arab Emirates — Nicolai Hojgaard won his second European Tour title when he closed with a 4-under 68 for a four-shot victory in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.
TENNIS
MONTPELLIER, France — Alexander Bublik upset the odds by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev, 6-4, 6-3, in the Open Sud de France final on Sunday for his first career title.
In doing so the 24-year-old Kazakhstani stopped the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Zverev from winning his 20th career title.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Juan Martín del Potro, who won the 2009 U.S. Open, says he is likely to retire from professional tennis after playing tournaments in Buenos Aires this week and then in Rio de Janeiro.
Del Potro’s career has been marred by injury and he has been off the circuit since 2019. He faces fellow Argentine Federico Delbonis on Tuesday in the Argentine capital.
Once ranked as high as No. 3 in the world, del Potro said Saturday with tears in his eyes that he was in a difficult moment and knew people were expecting him to return to tennis.